Carlos Alcaraz reacts to spotting arch-rival Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2023, a year after the Italian sent him packing

Two of Wimbledon 2023’s title favorites Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have reached the tournament grounds ahead of the highly anticipated Grand Slam event.

On Tuesday, June 27, Sinner was seen engrossed in his training session on the practice courts of Wimbledon. Alcaraz, who was in the vicinity, spotted the 21-year-old and waved at him. He later used the eyes emoji to react to the video of the interaction posted by Wimbledon’s official social media page.

As it turned out in the 2022 edition, Carlos Alcaraz crashed out of the grasscourt Slam after an impressive Round of 16 battle against Jannik Sinner, which went the way of the Italian in four sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3. It was the pair’s second tour-level encounter in their brewing rivalry. Their maiden clash at the Paris Masters in 2021 concluded in favor of the World No. 1.

The two next-Gen players have since clashed on four other occasions with each emerging as the winner twice - Sinner in the 2022 Croatia Open final and the 2023 Miami Open semifinal, and Alcaraz in the 2022 US Open quarterfinal and the 2023 Indian Wells semifinal. Their head-to-head currently stands at 3-3.

What Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have said ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz will be entering Wimbledon on the back of his maiden grasscourt title victory at the 2023 Queen’s Club Championships. Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, will be contesting the coveted title after an unfortunate retirement from the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.

The World No. 8 retired mid-match in his quarterfinals against eventual winner Alexander Bublik. He cited an adductor muscle injury as the reason for his withdrawal.

Sinner, who almost toppled Novak Djokovic in their five-setter quarterfinal at Wimbledon in 2022, later suggested that he made the decision as a precautionary measure ahead of his upcoming appearance at the SW19. The two-time Miami Open finalist conveyed that he will be physically fit in time for the Slam.

“Never easy to withdraw, but I had to do what was right for my body in that moment. After a few days rest & consulting my doctor, I’ll be fit and ready for Wimbledon,” the 21-year-old said on social media.

Jannik Sinner @janniksin 🏼🦊 Thank you Halle for the opportunity to play last week. Hope to see you next year. Never easy to withdraw, but I had to do what was right for my body in that moment. After a few days rest & consulting my doctor, I’ll be fit and ready for Wimbeldon🏼🦊 #Forza Thank you Halle for the opportunity to play last week. Hope to see you next year. Never easy to withdraw, but I had to do what was right for my body in that moment. After a few days rest & consulting my doctor, I’ll be fit and ready for Wimbeldon💪🏼🦊 #Forza https://t.co/unZUbI20WL

He also said that he is watching Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's matches in preparation for the lawn event.

“I am watching a lot of training and matches of Nadal and Djokovic,” Jannik Sinner said in Halle.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, who reclaimed his World No. 1 position after his Queen’s triumph, was modest about his chances at the SW19 despite the positive grasscourt result.

He stated that, with seven-time champion Djokovic in the draw, he wasn’t optimistic about his chances. The Serb humbled the 2022 US Open champion in four sets in the French Open semifinals earlier this month.

“The chances are not so much,” the 20-year-old said. “Novak is coming to Wimbledon.”

He, however, admitted that winning his maiden grasscourt title was a good confidence boost.

“Right now, I'm feeling better than at the beginning of the week,” he said.

