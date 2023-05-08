Carlos Alcaraz remains "clear favorite" for French Open regardless of Italian Open result, says Daniela Hantuchova

Tennis player turned commentator Daniela Hantuchova has backed Carlos Alcaraz as the clear favorite for the upcoming French Open regardless of his showing at the ATP Masters 1000 Italian Open in Rome.

Following a successful title defense at the Barcelona Open, Alcaraz defended his title at the Madrid Open as well. The Spaniard defeated lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the final to notch his fourth Masters 1000 title.

Hantuchova, who was commentating on the final, was later asked whether she could imagine any scenario in which she would not view Carlos Alcaraz as the favorite for the French Open.

Hantuchova replied in the negative, stating that she would endorse the 20-year-old as the frontrunner for Roland Garros even if he suffers a first-round exit at the Rome Masters.

"Honestly nothing really has to happen even if he loses the first round, which is not going to happen. But maybe, he's still to me a very, very clear favorite ahead of Roland Garros," she said.

When asked whether Novak Djokovic winning the title in Rome would affect her opinion, she remained firm in her belief that Alcaraz would still remain the frontrunner for the 2023 French Open.

"Carlos has had so many more matches behind his belt and for Carlos right now as soon as he steps off the court until he gets to Paris, it's all about the preparation for Roland Garros already," she said.

Madrid Open organizers favored Carlos Alcaraz, claims Daniela Hantuchova

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2023 Madrid Open

Prior to the final in Madrid, Daniela Hantuchova pointed out that the ground staff had watered the court twice. She claimed that they were trying to make the court as slow as possible to allow Carlos Alcaraz to return Jan-Lennard Struff's serve with a little more ease.

“One thing, guys, I do want to point out, the groundspeople have watered the court twice since we’ve been talking,” said Hantuchova during the pre-match show on Prime. “So, I feel they’re trying to make the court as slow as possible, so it’s easier for Carlos to return that serve.”

When asked for her opinion on the matter, Hantuchova stated that it was unsurprising that a home player would receive preferential treatment.

“Especially on clay, that’s what we were kind of always expecting when you play a Spanish player here or in Italy when you play someone from Italy,” she said.

With his victory, Carlos Alcaraz has joined Rafael Nadal as the only two consecutive Madrid Open champions in the tournament's history. The World No. 2 also became the youngest player since Nadal in 2005-2006 to successfully defend an ATP Masters 1000 title.

