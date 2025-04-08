Carlos Alcaraz's 2R opponent reveals what he will need to defeat Spaniard at Monte-Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz's Monte-Carlo Masters second-round opponent, Francisco Cerundolo, revealed what he would need to get the better of the Spaniard in their encounter. The 21-year-old received a first-round bye as the second seed and will begin his campaign in the second round.

Cerundolo took on wildcard Fabio Fognini in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Monday, April 7. The Argentine was clinical as he picked up a 6-0, 6-3 win to set up a second-round clash against Alcaraz.

During his post-match interview, discussing his upcoming clash against the four-time Grand Slam champion, Cerundolo said:

"I've played him on grass, on hard, but not on clay. So, maybe, the third time I am lucky."

The interviewer responded:

"Alright, good luck."

Cerundolo claimed that good luck was what he would need.

"Thank you, I will need it [laughing]," the Argentine concluded.

World No. 3 Alcaraz boasts an impressive 15-4 record this season before he begins his campaign at the first Masters 1000 event on clay this year. He has already won a title in Rotterdam, but going by last year's results, the Spaniard's best this season will be coming in the next few months.

Carlos Alcaraz holds a 2-0 record over Francisco Cerundolo ahead of their Monte-Carlo Masters encounter

Carlos Alcaraz trains at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Ahead of the second-round clash at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Carlos Alcaraz leads the head-to-head record against Francisco Cerundolo 2-0. They first met on the grass court of Queen's Club last year, where the Spaniard bagged a 6-1, 7-5 win before they faced off again at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells this year, with Alcaraz registering a 6-3, 7-6(4) win.

In a recent interview, ahead of the Masters 1000 event, Alcaraz expressed satisfaction with how he has been playing this season.

"I am really happy with the way I am playing... Since I started the year I have been playing great tennis. Tennis is not just about hitting the ball. It is about more than that. It is about mentality, physical side. With my game I am really happy about it," Carlos Alcaraz said, via ATPTour.com.

Alcaraz, an eight-time tour-level titlist on clay, will make only his second appearance in Monte-Carlo this year. He has not tasted victory at the event, as he missed the past two editions due to injury and lost to Sebastian Korda in his campaign opener in 2022.

