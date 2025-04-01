Carlos Alcaraz's mother steals the show as fans take notice of her "gorgeous" presence at family vacation in Mexico

After failing to secure titles at Indian Wells and Miami, Carlos Alcaraz headed to Mexico to enjoy a relaxing and rejuvenating vacation with his family. The Spaniard shared several pictures from his experiences in Mexico, and among them were a few featuring his mother. Several tennis fans later reacted to his mother's pictures, with their reactions making it evident how spellbound they were by her beauty.

Alcaraz, the ATP No. 3, reached the semifinals of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where he was the defending champion. However, he was ousted from the ATP Masters 1000 event by eventual champion Jack Draper. Next, in Miami, the Spaniard suffered a shocking loss to veteran David Goffin in his opening match of the tournament.

Choosing to spend some time off before starting his preparations for the European claycourt swing, Carlos Alcaraz headed to Mexico with his family. The Spaniard shared a handful of pictures from the Alcaraz family's Mexico outing. In some of the pictures, his mother, Virginia, sporting a sleeveless all-white dress, looked stunning, and it didn't take long for these pictures to resonate with fans, not just on Instagram, but on X (as well).

One fan hilariously professed admiration for Virginia by suggesting that she hasn't lost her radiance despite raising Alcaraz and his brothers, Alvaro, Sergio, and Jaime.

"She literally handles 4 carloses and she's so radiant, I've no choice but to stan 🙇🏻‍♀️🔥," the fan wrote on X.

Another fan came up with an adorable reaction to a picture of Virginia heartwarmingly planting a kiss on the cheek of Alcaraz's father and her husband, Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez.

"Awww🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹," wrote the fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from fans to Alcaraz's mother's presence in the family's Mexico vacation:

"Mamma is the strongest 💪🏻," one chimed in on X.

"She’s just gorgeous ❤️," another fan on X added.

"Carlitos's mother is very beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," a fan commented on Instagram.

"Mom is very beautiful, best family ❤️," another added on Instagram.

Fans appreciating Carlos Alcaraz's mother Virginia's beauty (Source: Instagram/carlitosalcarazz)

Alcaraz's mother isn't as visible at the Spaniard's tennis matches as his father. Last year, Alcaraz opened up on why that's the case.

"Mum can't come because..." - Carlos Alcaraz on mother's inability to frequently travel to tournaments

Carlos Alcaraz (Source: Getty)

Ahead of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Alcaraz told The Times how his mother, Virginia, has to take care of his younger brothers. According to the Spaniard, this is the main reason she can't accompany him to tournaments as much as his father and elder brother.

"One of the things about tennis is that you travel a lot and my dad and older brother come with me. My older brother is my hitting partner. But Mum can’t come because she is looking after the two little ones. So getting home is great because I miss them. The longer you are away, the more you realise how much you need them," Alcaraz said.

On the tennis front, Alcaraz has only been able to win an ATP Tour-level title so far this season, the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. He would be hoping to add more in the European clay season, during which he famously won the French Open title last year. As things stand, he has already started training for the claycourt swing.

