  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut makes players afraid of him: Patrick Mouratoglou makes wild claim ahead of Novak Djokovic SF at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut makes players afraid of him: Patrick Mouratoglou makes wild claim ahead of Novak Djokovic SF at US Open

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 04, 2025 20:07 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz [L], Patrick Mouratoglou [Inset], and Novak Djokovic [R] | Source: Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz is all set to battle Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of the 2025 US Open. The former coach of Serena Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, has recently shared his thoughts on Alacarz's haircut and how his new look makes him formidable to all players except Jannik Sinner and Djokovic.

Ad

Djokovic has a 5-3 lead over Carlos Alcaraz. The duo last locked horns in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open, where the Serbian emerged victorious. The El Palmar, Murcia, Spain, native defeated former World No. 21, Jiri Lehecka, in the quarterfinal and multiple players to reach the semifinal stage of the decorated US Open tournament.

The notable coach of women's icon, Serena Williams, and Japanese star, Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mouratoglou, has recently shared his views that Alcaraz's new haircut gives him an intimidating presence on the court, along with his prominent talents. He shared via his official Instagram post,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think Alcaraz's (Carlos) biggest weapon at this US Open is his haircut. I think it highlights this physicality, animality, that I think defines him so well and makes him so scary for players. And I think it can have an impact, I mean, not that he needs the impact, of course he doesn't need this impact on players, everybody is scared of him, except maybe Sinner (Jannik) and Djokovic (Novak), but the feeling that players can have about Alcaraz is reinforced even more by the hairstyle."
Ad
Ad

The current World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, has also advanced to the semi-final round of the US Open and will face Felix Auger-Aliassime, the former World No. 6.

Carlos Alcaraz reflects on playing against Novak Djokovic in the semifinal at the 2025 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Patrick Mouratoglou at the Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz and Patrick Mouratoglou at the Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

The winner of 22 ATP Tour singles titles, including five major titles, Carlos Alcaraz revealed his competitive drive to win the US Open semi-final against Djokovic. He further highlighted the latter's motivation in the current tournament.

Ad
"Novak (Djokovic), we all know Novak's game… It doesn't matter that he has been out of the Tour since Wimbledon. [He’s] playing great matches here. I know he's hungry. I know his ambition for more, so let's see. I know I played a lot of times against him. I really want revenge. That's obvious." He shared via ATP Tour's official site

Djokovic last competed at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships and at the US Open; he will be looking to chase his record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications