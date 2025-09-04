Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut makes players afraid of him: Patrick Mouratoglou makes wild claim ahead of Novak Djokovic SF at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz is all set to battle Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of the 2025 US Open. The former coach of Serena Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, has recently shared his thoughts on Alacarz's haircut and how his new look makes him formidable to all players except Jannik Sinner and Djokovic.Djokovic has a 5-3 lead over Carlos Alcaraz. The duo last locked horns in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open, where the Serbian emerged victorious. The El Palmar, Murcia, Spain, native defeated former World No. 21, Jiri Lehecka, in the quarterfinal and multiple players to reach the semifinal stage of the decorated US Open tournament.The notable coach of women's icon, Serena Williams, and Japanese star, Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mouratoglou, has recently shared his views that Alcaraz's new haircut gives him an intimidating presence on the court, along with his prominent talents. He shared via his official Instagram post,&quot;I think Alcaraz's (Carlos) biggest weapon at this US Open is his haircut. I think it highlights this physicality, animality, that I think defines him so well and makes him so scary for players. And I think it can have an impact, I mean, not that he needs the impact, of course he doesn't need this impact on players, everybody is scared of him, except maybe Sinner (Jannik) and Djokovic (Novak), but the feeling that players can have about Alcaraz is reinforced even more by the hairstyle.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe current World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, has also advanced to the semi-final round of the US Open and will face Felix Auger-Aliassime, the former World No. 6.Carlos Alcaraz reflects on playing against Novak Djokovic in the semifinal at the 2025 US OpenCarlos Alcaraz and Patrick Mouratoglou at the Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: GettyThe winner of 22 ATP Tour singles titles, including five major titles, Carlos Alcaraz revealed his competitive drive to win the US Open semi-final against Djokovic. He further highlighted the latter's motivation in the current tournament.&quot;Novak (Djokovic), we all know Novak's game… It doesn't matter that he has been out of the Tour since Wimbledon. [He’s] playing great matches here. I know he's hungry. I know his ambition for more, so let's see. I know I played a lot of times against him. I really want revenge. That's obvious.&quot; He shared via ATP Tour's official siteDjokovic last competed at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships and at the US Open; he will be looking to chase his record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.