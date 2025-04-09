Carlos Alcaraz's younger brother Jaime suggests he's 'more likely to give up on tennis' in amusing interaction

Carlos Alcaraz's younger brother Jaime has shown that he can be just as funny as his elder sibling as he recently said he is 'more likely to give up on tennis' in an amusing interaction with fellow junior tennis player Stefan Shangichev.

Carlos Alcaraz has three brothers - Alvaro, Sergio and the youngest of them all is Jaime. The 13-year-old has made waves on the junior tennis circuit and won the Rafa Nadal Tour in Madrid in 2023, a title that even Carlos had won during his junior days.

More recently, Jaime had finished as the runner-up in the Seville leg of the Rafa Nadal Tour. He had also won his first match in the qualifying round of the Les Petits As, which is a prestigious tournament in France for upcoming young players. Multiple legends of the sport, including the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Nadal, have competed at the tournament in their junior days.

Jaime recently did a video, alongside junior Russian tennis player Shangichev, for the Tennis Europe Junior Tour. The theme of the video was to assess which knew the other better by asking them a bunch of fun questions.

One of the questions was “Who was more likely to give up on tennis and start a weird career?” Jaime pointed at himself, and so did Shangichev.

You can watch the full video here:

Jaime and Carlos share a close bond and the latter has often said he does not want his younger brother to be compared to him because it will only add tremendous pressure on the teenager. Alcaraz and Jaime had recently enjoyed a family vacation in Mexico before the World No. 3 began his preparation for the claycourt season.

Carlos Alcaraz’s younger brother Jaime copies his iconic hairstyle

Carlos Alcaraz is a four-time Grand Slam champion. Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz’s haircuts are often the talk of the tennis world and the Spaniard, who is a four-time Grand Slam champion, usually gets his hair cut by his trusted hairdresser Victor. Jaime has also followed suit as he recently got a haircut, very similar to Carlos’, from Victor.

Victor went on to post a photo of himself with Jaime on Instagram and captioned it:

"The future 🎾"

Carlos Alcaraz had said last year that Jaime had told barbers to give him a cut similar to his.

“His haircut I hear because I don’t spend too much time at home, so I hear from my mother that he asked the barber to make him the same hair as me. So it is funny and hilarious,” said Alcaraz.

Alcaraz will next be in action at the Monte Carlo Masters and he begins his campaign against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in the round of 32 on Wednesday, April 09.

