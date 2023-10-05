Carlos Alcaraz has one main goal for what remains of the 2023 season -- to regain the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz became the top-ranked ATP player this year once again after his triumph at Wimbledon, where he defeated four-time defending champion Djokovic in the final in a marathon five-setter. The Serb, however, took back the spot at the US Open afterwards, where he went on to win the title to secure his record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title.

With the season now continuining in Asia, it is time for the Shanghai Masters, where Alcaraz is making his tournament debut. The Spaniard is seeded No. 1 at the ATP 1000 tournament in the absence of the 36-year-old, and a run to the final will see him surge ahead of the veteran in the rankings.

Alcaraz is aware of as much, as he admitted during his pre-tournament press conference in Shanghai that he is thinking about earning the No. 1 spot once again. The 20-year-old's last title came at Wimbledon as well, following which he has suffered heartbreaking losses in the later stages of a few tournaments -- final at Cincinnati (to Djokovic), semifinals at US Open (to Daniil Medvedev) and semifinals at China Open (to Jannik Sinner).

The World No. 2, however, is not hard done by those losses and has vowed to use them as valuable learning experience and better himself in the areas that need improving.

"Yes, honestly, the tournaments that I have already had, I'm thinking about the [World] No. 1, be able to earn the No. 1. For me, that's the main goal for right now to the end of the season. Let's see, you know. But as well to learn, you know, from the, I'm going to say from, you know, the failures, that probably I could experience," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"You know, I learn from that and learning how can I be better every day or every practice, you know, that's the main thing for me, but obviously, the No. 1 is, you know, on my mind as well," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz: "I'll change what I did wrong in Beijing"

China Open Tennis

The most recent of those losses came in Beijing just last week, as Carlos Alcaraz surrendered an early lead to Jannik Sinner and feel rather meekly in straight sets.

The Spaniard admitted that he has to do his homework and rewatch that match to see where he went wrong, but made one think abundantly clear -- that he will change what he did wrong that night and be as ready as he can be in Shanghai.

"Obviously, I have to do my homework, to re-watch the match and to see the things more clear, you know, and study what happened exactly, and be able to practice and be better on this tournament. I have just one day to practice and then the tournament is going to start, but I think I'll be ready, and I'll change what I did wrong in Beijing," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Following a bye in the first round, the reigning Wimbledon champion will take on Gregoire Barrere in the second round of the Shanghai Masters.

