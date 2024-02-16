“Carlos Alcaraz took one L and asked for Novak Djokovic’s haircut” – Spaniard’s new look at Argentina Open amuses fans

Several tennis fans online recently drew fresh comparisons between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic upon seeing the former donning a new haircut at the Argentina Open 2024.

Alcaraz made a winning start to his title defense in Buenos Aires. He took down local boy Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-2, 7-5 in the second round in an hour and 42 minutes on Thursday, February 15.

Alcaraz and Carabelli went back and forth and relied more on breaking each other's serve than holding theirs. Carabelli created nine break-point opportunities but could convert only four, whereas the defending champ converted seven out of a staggering 18 to advance to the next round. Alcaraz will next play Andrea Vavassori.

The Spaniard's victory was, however, hilariously overshadowed to a small degree by his hairstyle. A bunch of fans on X (formerly Twitter) declared that he took inspiration from Djokovic's skin fade in opting for the latest trim, especially after the Australian Open quarterfinal exit.

"Carlos Alcaraz took one L and asked for Djokovic’s haircut lmao," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Alcaraz obsessed with Djokovic that he even had Djoker hair cut," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

However, a third fan claimed that it was not the first time Alcaraz opted for the skin-fade cut.

"He's had this cut before lol," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz: "Novak Djokovic and Sinner are the rivals to beat, both for me and for everyone"

Carlos Alcaraz addresses a press conference

A few days before starting his Argentina Open campaign, Carlos Alcaraz revealed that he is aiming to rival the likes of Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner in the season ahead.

"Novak and Sinner are the rivals to beat, both for me and for everyone. The two of them are at the top right now," he told the press (via MARCA).

Alcaraz would want to first draw level with the Serb in the head-to-head tally, which currently stands 3-2 against him, and then probably look to edge ahead. He also trails the reigning Australian Open champion, Sinner, 4-3 in the one-on-one count and has lost his last two matches against him.

During the interaction with the press in Buenos Aires, Alcaraz identified Germany's Alexander Zverev as another potential threat to his chances. He said:

"Any opponent can complicate your match. I have Zverev very much in mind because he has the favorable head-to-head record against me."

Carlos Alcaraz's exit from the 2024 Australian Open was facilitated by none other than Zverev. The German defeated him 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4 to take a 5-3 lead in their head-to-head record.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis