"4 years and 2 kids later I couldn’t be more proud, I love you" - Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee celebrate 4 years of marriage

Caroline Wozniacki, the retired tennis star, and her husband David Lee, the former NBA player, recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 in a beautiful ceremony in Italy and have since built a loving family together. They announced their engagement in November 2017 after dating for over a year.

Wozniacki, who retired from professional tennis in January 2020, expressed her desire to start a family with Lee and pursue other passions. Their family grew with the arrival of their daughter Olivia in June 2021, followed by the birth of their son James in October 2022.

Wozniacki and Lee took to Instagram on Thursday, June 15, to celebrate their fourth anniversary and express their love for each other. Lee posted a picture from their wedding day and captioned it:

"Happy Anniversary my love! 4 years and 2 kids later I couldn’t be more proud to be your husband and proud of the family that we’ve built together! I love you!"

Wozniacki shared the same picture on her Instagram story and reacted with a string of heart emojis.

Caroline Wozniacki on Instagram

Caroline Wozniacki makes a funny remark about her marriage after playing golf with husband David Lee

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee in AO Inspirational Series Lunch

Caroline Wozniacki recently joked about her marriage to David Lee being in good shape after joining him for a golf match at the 8AM golf course.

The couple was part of the star-studded 8AM Invitational, a golf event that attracts many famous celebrities and athletes.

The event was co-founded by Justin Timberlake. His partnership with 8AM Golf drew the interest of many prominent figures, such as Jimmy Fallon, Michelle Wie, and Travis Kelce.

Wozniacki posted some photos from the event on social media on Monday, April 24. She also thanked Timberlake and the organizers for putting together such a wonderful event.

"Teamed up with @Dlee042 at the golf event! (marriage is safe 😜) … we lost in golf, won in the casino and made new friendships! thanks to @8amgolf @justintimberlake and @wynnlasvegas for bringing such a great group of people together for a memorable weekend! See you next year!" Woznicki tweeted.

Wozniacki recently made her comeback to Roland Garros in the 2023 French Open Legends Tournament on Saturday, June 10.

The former World No. 1, who retired in 2020, played two matches with different partners and won both of them.

She teamed up with Nathalie Tauziat to beat Gisela Dulko and Gabriela Sabatini 6-4, 6-3. Then she joined Kim Clijsters to defeat Flavia Pennetta and Francesca Schiavone 6-4, 6-2.

