Caroline Wozniacki recently shared an adorable video of her two-year-old daughter Olivia dancing to American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake’s newly released song, 'Selfish.'

Wozniacki recently made her 14th appearance in the 2024 Australian Open, where she won the title in 2018, and reached the semifinals and quarterfinals in 2011 and 2012, respectively. However, the Dane's run was cut short in Melbourne as she lost in the second round to Maria Timofeeva, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Wozniacki posted a clip of daughter Olivia showing off her unique moves to the pop star’s new song from his sixth studio album, 'Everything I Thought It Was,' on Thursday, January 25.

In the video, Olivia can be seen in a living area dancing her heart out while her father, David Lee, a former NBA player, enjoys the performance sitting on the couch with her younger brother James, who was born in October 2022.

The Dane captioned the video, tagging Timberlake, his wife Jessica Biel, and her husband Lee, and joked that the pop star might need a backup dancer for his upcoming tour.

"@justintimberlake if you need a backup dancer I think we got one for you," Wozniacki wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki on Instagram

"My kids are an extension of me and are always around" - Caroline Wozniacki on traveling with her children

(Left to right) David Lee, Daughter Olivia, and Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 Australian Open

During the pre-tournament press conference ahead of the 2024 Australian Open, Caroline Wozniacki said that she loves accompanying her children during travel, referring to them as a natural extension of herself.

Wozniacki, who came out of her retirement after three and half years in August 2023, has been to four countries so far for her tournaments since her return.

"I travel with my kids everywhere. They kind of are an extension of me and always around. I really enjoy that," Caroline Wozniacki said. "They're very adaptable. They're at an age where you can move them around, and especially the older one, Olivia, she loves to travel and explore. She asks me when we're going on the plane next, where we're going next."

Wozniacki expressed her gratitude for being able to share experiences with her loved ones but admitted that sometimes the timing was challenging.

"It's a lot of fun to be able to share these memories with them, even though they're still pretty small," Wozniacki said. "But, yeah, they're here. I like to train early, so when I have a practice day, I practice early, then I have the afternoon with them, which is great."