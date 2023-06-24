Casper Ruud is enjoying his holidays by vacationing on the sea in Norway with his girlfriend Maria Galli.

The Norwegian recently endured a heartbreaking end to his 2023 French Open campaign. Ruud lost to Novak Djokovic in the final of the tournament, his third Grand Slam final defeat in the last few months.

Soon after his time in Paris was over, the World No. 4 traveled to Sweden to attend popular artist The Weeknd's concert. During his time in Sweden, the two-time French Open finalist also paid a visit to the National Museum. He posted a few pictures of himself admiring the various artifacts showcased in the museum.

On Friday, June 23, Casper Ruud's girlfriend Maria Galli posted a picture of both of them relaxing on a boat floating on the sea, on the island of Tjøme, Norway. Galli posted the picture on Instagram and captioned it with three 'wave' emojis.

Ruud's girlfriend also posted a few more pictures from their vacation together.

They seemingly stayed at Engø Gård, a magnificent resort in Tjøme, Norway. The couple were joined by Ruud's uncle and aunt, Lenn and Line Solheim as well as American tennis player William Blumberg and his long-time partner Mary Brian.

A few glimpses from Casper Ruud's vacation

Ruud is notably yet to begin his preparations for Wimbledon. Earlier this week, he announced his withdrawal from the Halle Open to focus more on the grass-court Grand Slam.

How has Casper Ruud performed at Wimbledon?

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Despite having a stellar record on clay, Casper Ruud has yet to prove his mettle on grass.

Ruud made his Wimbledon debut in 2018 but lost in his first qualifying match, failing to earn a place in the main draw of the event. The Norwegian made his debut in the main draw of the Wimbledon Championships the following year.

However, he lost to then World No. 12 John Isner in the opening round of the campaign.

Ruud met with the same fate in 2021, as he was once again knocked out in the first round. The then-World No. 14 lost to Australia's Jordan Thompson in a five-set thriller. Thompson made a stunning comeback to rally from two sets down to knock out the Norwegian.

In 2022, Casper Ruud won his first match at Wimbledon. Ranked No. 6 in the world at the time, the Norwegian beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round. However, he then lost to Ugo Humbert in the second round.

