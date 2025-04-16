Casper Ruud maintains strange air of mystery about why he won't invite many fellow tennis players to wedding

Casper Ruud revealed that he was not inviting "many" tennis players to his upcoming wedding but remained tight-lipped on the reason behind this decision. The Norwegian announced his engagement to longtime partner Maria Galligani in November 2024.

In a recent video shared on X by @annamo_bene_, Ruud is seen answering a question that read:

"Which of the player would give the best speech at your wedding?"

Upon reading the question, the Norwegian thought about it for a few seconds and said:

"I haven't invited many players.. because..."

While he was about to justify his decision, Ruud decided he had no need to do so, and his answer remained a mystery.

Late in November 2024, Ruud and Galligani announced their engagement via a post on Instagram. They shared a carousel of images jointly where they donned light colors in a beach photoshoot and captioned the post:

"Can’t wait to marry you💍🤍"

They received congratulatory messages from several personalities from the tennis world, including Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Kim Clijsters.

Casper Ruud opens up about how life has changed since he first met his fiancee Maria Galligani

Casper Ruud with his fiancee Maria Galligani at the Estoril Open 2023 - Source: Getty

In an interview with We Are Tennis in November 2024, Casper Ruud revealed that he met Maria Galligani before the heights he reached as a tennis player. Life for the Norwegian and his fiancee has changed since.

"We met before I got to the level I am at now, so things have changed for her, as well, and it hasn't always been easy. There are more things in my life that I have to take care of now than when we met. It's tennis, it's treatment, it's media, it's maybe meeting a sponsor. It's a lot of things before you have time for maybe your partner," Casper Ruud said.

In tennis terms, the World No. 10 holds a 13-5 record in the 2025 season. His best performance this year came in Dallas, where he reached the final but could not complete the job as Denis Shapovalov defeated him 6-7(5), 3-6.

Currently, Ruud is defending his title in Barcelona. He put up an impressive display to win the first-round clash against Daniel Galan 6-4, 6-3. Up next, he will take on Hamad Medjedovic in the second round. This will be the first match between the pair on the ATP Tour.

