Casper Ruud recently shared a picture of his parents watching him in action at the Philippe Chatrier Court. Ruud reached his third Grand Slam final at the French Open 2023 and eventually lost to Novak Djokovic in three sets, 7-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The Norwegian tennis star paid tribute to his parents for their support and guidance throughout his career. His father Christian is a former tennis player with a career-high ranking of 39.

Ruud posted the picture of his parents on his Instagram account on June 11.

“Nothing of this without these guys,” Rudd wrote on Instagram.

Ruud, who is ranked No. 4 in the world, had a breakthrough performance at Roland Garros, where he defeated top players such as Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune en route to the final.

Casper Ruud aims for Wimbledon 2023 glory following French Open defeat

Casper Ruud will try to switch his attention to the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after losing to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, in the 2023 French Open final.

During the French Open post-tournament press conference, he was asked if he has become friends with grass, as Daniil Medvedev, the Russian star, has with clay. Medvedev had previously expressed his dislike for clay but won the Italian Open this year.

“Yeah, honestly, I think it’s fun to play on grass," Rudd said. "When I said last year that grass is for golf players, it was more of a joke, that got taken too seriously. But I think it’s fun to play. It doesn’t suit my game very well. I feel a little uncomfortable in it."

The Norwegian explained that his game is more suited for clay, where he can generate more spin and power with his forehand. He also mentioned he needs time to rest after a tiring Roland Garros, where he played seven matches in two weeks.

“If there is any time of the year where I need some rest and I need to recover a little bit from a long clay season, it’s during a couple of weeks during the grass, so that’s why I don’t play too much. But I will try to do my best and maybe surprise myself and others on the grass,” he said.

“But it’s always so fun to come to Wimbledon,” Ruud added. "It’s maybe the most historic event that we have. If you ask people around the world, I think most people will say that they have heard about Wimbledon because of the name and all these things."

