Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details & more | Monte-Carlo Masters 2024, final

Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitispas will lock horns in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Ruud entered the tournament seeded eighth and as a result, received a bye to the second round. Here, he faced Alejandro Tabilo and beat him 6-2, 6-4 before triumphing 6-4, 6-2 over tenth seed Hubert Hurkacz to reach the quarterfinals.

Ruud took on the 14th seed Ugo Humbert and won the first set 6-3 before the Frenchman leveled the match by winning the second set 6-4. The Norwegian dominated the final set and won it 6-1 to set up a semifinal clash against Novak Djokovic.

Ruud broke the Serb early and this was enough to see him win the opening set 6-4. The World No. 1, however, showed his brilliance in the second set and won it 6-1 to force the match into a decider. Casper Ruud made the first break in the final set but Djokovic broke him back. The Norwegian then broke the Serb's serve in the last game of the match to reach his second Masters 1000 final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was seeded 12th at the Monte-Carlo Masters and started the tournament in the first round. He reached the second round after his opponent Laslo Djere was unable to continue their match due to injury.

Tsitsipas then thrashed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-1, 6-0 to reach the third round where he beat fourth seed Alexander Zverev. The Greek then triumphed 6-4, 6-2 over 15th seed Karen Khachanov to set up a semifinal clash against Jannik Sinner. Tsitsipas won a thrilling encounter 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to reach his third final at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud will lock horns for the fourth time, with the Norwegian leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. Victory for the Greek will see him claim his third title in Monte-Carlo while Ruud will win his maiden Masters 1000 title if he comes out on top.

Monte-Carlo Masters: Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match schedule

The men's singles final in Monte-Carlo between Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be the last match on Court Rainier III on Day 8 of the tournament.

Match Timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 9 am ET, 1 pm GMT, 6:30 pm IST

Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas streaming details

Fans in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch the Monte-Carlo Masters final between Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas live on the following channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN

India: SONY LIV

Poll : Will Casper Ruud win his first Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo? yes no 0 votes View Discussion