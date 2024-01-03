"Celebrating like he won a Slam";"Missed this so much"- Rafael Nadal's emotional reaction during 1R win at Brisbane International 2024 delights fans

Rafael Nadal's emotional reaction after securing victory in the first round of the 2024 Brisbane International delighted tennis fans.

Playing in his first match since the 2023 Australian Open, Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem, 7-5, 6-1, in one hour and 29 minutes to propel himself to the second round in Brisbane.

The former World No. 1 delivered 12 winners, three of which were aces during the match. He also won 90% of points (28 out of 31) with his first serve. The Spaniard will next face the wild card Jason Kubler in the second round.

Following the match-winning point, Rafael Nadal shouted "Vamos!" and thrust his fist into the air in celebration. Tennis fans online were overjoyed to witness the return of the Spaniard's signature celebration and took to social media to express their happiness.

One fan stated that Nadal's celebrations were similar to the celebrations he had after winning a Grand Slam.

"Celebrating like he won a slam 😭 😭 ," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan stated that they missed this winning celebration of the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"Missed this so much," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Rafael Nadal: "I missed feeling competitive and playing in front of full crowds"

Brisbane International 2024

Following his win over Dominic Thiem, Rafael Nadal gave his thoughts on the match and also talked about how it felt to be returning to the court after a year-long hiatus. He expressed that making a comeback held immense significance for him, particularly considering the challenges he had to face throughout 2023.

“Today is honestly an emotional and important day for me after probably one of the toughest years of my tennis career, without a doubt. I had the chance to come back after a year and play in front of an amazing crowd and play, I think, at a very positive level,” he said in his on-court interview (h/t ATPTour).

“On the first day, it is something that makes us feel proud. Myself, all the team and family that have been there every single day during the past year.”

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received during his recovery from injuries.

“The support is super important, especially in the low moments. I had the chance to receive thousands of messages during this year and having great people next to me every single day makes the difference, without a doubt. I missed being healthy, I missed feeling competitive and playing in front of full crowds like this,” he added.

