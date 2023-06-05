"Channeled his inner Novak Djokovic" - Tennis fans react to Holger Rune's 5-set victory over Francisco Cerundolo in French Open 4R

Tennis fans opined that Holger Rune channeled his inner Novak Djokovic to overcome Francisco Cerundolo in five sets in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open.

Holger Rune beat the Argentine 7-6(7-3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(10-7) in a match that lasted just one minute short of four hours. The victory marks the 20-year-old Dane’s first five-set win of his career. Rune overcame physical difficulties in the fourth set, where he needed to call the physio complaining of dizziness at 0-4 down.

Rune broke Cerundolo for a 5-4 lead in the deciding set but failed to serve out the match, and the Argentine broke back to make it 5-5. After a topsy-turvy fifth-set tiebreak, the 20-year-old won the final 3 points from 7-7 to win the tiebreak 10-7. Despite winning the match, the World No. 6 had more unforced errors and won less number of points than his opponent.

Tennis fans lauded the youngster’s grit and compared him to 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic’s 2019 Wimbledon triumph over Roger Federer. The Serb clinched the title despite Federer winning more points.

“Holger Won despite losing every single statistic besides Aces. 11 Fewer total points and a -25 Winners/UFE differential. Channeled his inner Novak here in certain areas. Played the tiebreaks better too. Fran will definitely have a few regrets too,” tweeted one fan.

"Holger Won despite losing every single statistic besides Aces. 11 Fewer total points and a -25 Winners/UFE differential. Channeled his inner Novak here in certain areas. Played the tiebreaks better too. Fran will definitely have a few regrets too," tweeted one fan.

“Holger Rune today did what Novak Djokovic did in the Wimbledon Final 2019!! Today Rune's opponent won more points but Rune still won the match just like in the Wimbledon Final 2019 Federer won more points but Djokovic still won the match & title!!” wrote another.

"Holger Rune today did what Novak Djokovic did in the Wimbledon Final 2019!!



Today Rune's opponent won more points but Rune still won the match just like in the Wimbledon Final 2019 Federer won more points but Djokovic still won the match & title!!" wrote another.

Others praised the young Dane’s fighting spirit and congratulated him for his first career 5-set victory.

"How did Holger Rune win this match This Tiebreak was Insane, 10/7 in the end. Come on!! What a 5 set match, could have gone either way. Cerundolo made this a hard one for Rune, entertainment is an understatement #RolandGarros"

"How did Holger Rune win this match This Tiebreak was Insane, 10/7 in the end. Come on!! What a 5 set match, could have gone either way. Cerundolo made this a hard one for Rune, entertainment is an understatement #RolandGarros"

"FIGHTERRRRRRR Holger Rune scrapes through Francisco Cerundolo 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(7) after nearly 4 hours to reach #rolandgarros QFs for the 2nd year in a row! Rune's FIRST career 5-set victory!"

"FIGHTERRRRRRR



Holger Rune scrapes through Francisco Cerundolo 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(7) after nearly 4 hours to reach



Rune's FIRST career 5-set victory!



📸: Clive Brunskill | Getty

Here are more reactions to the victory:

Eurosport @eurosport



Holger Rune outlasts Francisco Cerundolo 7-6(3) 3-6 6-4 1-6 7-6(10-7) and will face Casper Ruud in a repeat of last year's quarter-final 🌶️



#RolandGarros | @holgerrune2003

s :) 🪼 @slaylorfritz maybe it's time to accept that holger rune is just gonna Be There and there's nothing i can do about it

HARTMAN @HARTMAN79340087 Check my pin tweet bro @josemorgado Holger Rune's grit and determination is simply unmatched! What an incredible comeback to secure a spot in back to back QFs at Bring on the showdown against Caper Ruud!

Grizzly @Grizzly95015503 @joodge64 @felidjokovic @TennisTV I am a Nole fan and I love Holger Rune. We are thousands

“Hope we can make less drama this year” - Holger Rune on his French Open QF rematch with Casper Ruud

Holger Rune hopes for less drama against Casper Ruud

Holger Rune, after his controversial last-16 victory over Francisco Cerundolo at the 2023 French Open, said he hoped there would be less drama in his quarterfinal match-up with Casper Ruud.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously there was drama last year, and I hope we can make less drama this year,” Rune said in the post-match press conference.

The Dane also stated he respects Ruud and confirmed there is no problem between the two despite their 2022 French Open controversy.

“He's a good player. I respect him. There's no problem. We're good. Should be a match without problems, hopefully. Just looking forward for it,” the Dane added.

Though Rune lost last year’s quarterfinal clash against Casper Ruud, he stated that he hoped to turn things around this year. The youngster is in prime form to make a title run at the Clay Slam, with a win-loss record of 30-10 in 2023 so far.

