"Choose your fighter" - Iga Swiatek hilariously reacts to meme of her entering 91st week as World No. 1

Iga Swiatek recently reacted to a meme of her entering the 91st week as the World No. 1.

Swiatek first reached the pinnacle of the WTA singles rankings on April 4, 2022, beginning a remarkable 75 consecutive-week reign as the World No. 1. This feat marked the third-longest first-time streak in the history of the WTA Tour, surpassed only by Steffi Graf (186 weeks) and Martina Hingis (80 weeks).

However, Swiatek's defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open brought an end to her reign. Aryna Sabalenka took over the top spot after the conclusion of the New York Slam.

Swiatek then reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking in November 2023. This came after she reached the quarterfinals at the Japan Open and won the China Open and the WTA Finals.

After the rankings were updated on February 12, 2024, it marked the 90th week of Swiatek's reign as the World No. 1. Recently, a fan account of the Pole shared a meme featuring two contrasting pictures of Swiatek. One showed her looking disheveled, sad, and tired with the caption "It's Monday tomorrow," while the other picture depicted her looking fresh and relaxed with the caption "Starts her 91st week as No. 1."

This meme humorously highlighted the transition from one week to the next in Swiatek's impressive tenure as the top-ranked player in the world. Reacting to the meme, the World No. 1 took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Choose your fighter..."

Iga Swiatek will face Sloane Stephens in her opening match at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis

Iga Swiatek started her campaign in the Middle East at the Qatar Open earlier this month. She defeated the likes of Sorana Cîrstea, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Victoria Azarenka to advance to the semifinals, where she was set to face Karolina Pliskova.

However, Swiatek advanced to the final after Pliskova had to withdraw from the WTA 1000 tournament due to a lower-back injury just before their last-four match. There, the Pole defeated Elena Rybakina 7-6(8), 6-2 to her first title of the 2024 season as well as her third consecutive Qatar Open title.

Iga Swiatek will now compete in the Dubai Tennis Championships at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre. As the tournament's top seed, she has received a first-round bye and will face Sloane Stephens in the second round.

The World No. 1 holds a 2-0 lead in head-to-head matchups against Stephens. She defeated the American in straight sets at both the 2022 Cincinnati Masters and the 2022 US Open.