Chris Evert can't get enough of her baby grandson as she bonds with him during family fishing trip

Chris Evert bonded with her son Nicholas' family including daughter-in-law Rebecca and 11-month-old grandson Hayden over a trout fishing trip. The 18-time Grand Slam champion also shared an adorable moment from the trip when her grandson stuck his little finger in the mouth of a trout that the family had caught.

Ad

Evert has been married thrice and has children only with her second husband Andy Mill. Mill was an alpine skier and a 2-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA. The couple had three sons - Alexander, Colton, and Nicholas.

The former World No. 1 shared a picture and a video from her family trip on Instagram. In the picture, her grandson, who was strapped behind his father could be seen playfully placing his finger into a trout's mouth that his mother had held up for him to see.

Ad

Trending

Evert captioned the picture:

"Finger in the mouth. Trout fishing with the Mill family..."

Ad

Evert also shared a video of the toddler, who has just learnt to walk, stomping about and looking into the camera attempting to say "hi". Hayden eventually fell on the ground making her mother exclaim "whoopsie daisies" at the end of the video.

Evert captioned it:

"Hayden still getting the hang of walking with shoes..."

Ad

Nick Mill enjoys the outdoors with his father and the duo often go on fly fishing trips together. They also co-host their podcast Mill House that centers around an outdoor lifestyle.

Chris Evert experienced "double-the-fun" on becoming a grandmother

Chris Evert at the 2024 French Open. Image: Getty

After hanging up her racket in 1989, Chris Evert embraced her life as a mother and later as a grandmother, often highlighting the importance of family in her life.

Ad

In an interview with bnpparibas.com in February 2025, the seven-time French Open champion spoke highly of her daughter-in-law Rebecca and expressed her delight at being a grandmother to Hayden.

"Well, first of all, my daughter in law is the daughter that I always wanted," Chris Evert said. "I mean, she's perfect. My grandchild Hayden is, wow, again, I never everyone kept saying, ‘Wait until you have a grandchild.’ I thought nothing can top having a child," she said.

Ad

"But having a grandchild is double the fun, because you're also seeing your son being a father. Your child has become a father. Then I have this little grandson. It's wonderful. I will be, for sure, a fun grandmother. I will right around as long as I can," she added.

Evert remains an active voice in the world of tennis as a commentator and a media personality. She is an analyst for ESPN, and also has a clothing line Chrissie by Tail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More