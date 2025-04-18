Chris Evert can't get enough of her baby grandson as she bonds with him during family fishing trip

Chris Evert bonded with her son Nicholas' family including daughter-in-law Rebecca and 11-month-old grandson Hayden over a trout fishing trip. The 18-time Grand Slam champion also shared an adorable moment from the trip when her grandson stuck his little finger in the mouth of a trout that the family had caught.
Evert has been married thrice and has children only with her second husband Andy Mill. Mill was an alpine skier and a 2-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA. The couple had three sons - Alexander, Colton, and Nicholas.
The former World No. 1 shared a picture and a video from her family trip on Instagram. In the picture, her grandson, who was strapped behind his father could be seen playfully placing his finger into a trout's mouth that his mother had held up for him to see.
Evert captioned the picture:
"Finger in the mouth. Trout fishing with the Mill family..."
Evert also shared a video of the toddler, who has just learnt to walk, stomping about and looking into the camera attempting to say "hi". Hayden eventually fell on the ground making her mother exclaim "whoopsie daisies" at the end of the video.
Evert captioned it:
"Hayden still getting the hang of walking with shoes..."
Nick Mill enjoys the outdoors with his father and the duo often go on fly fishing trips together. They also co-host their podcast Mill House that centers around an outdoor lifestyle.
Chris Evert experienced "double-the-fun" on becoming a grandmother
After hanging up her racket in 1989, Chris Evert embraced her life as a mother and later as a grandmother, often highlighting the importance of family in her life.
In an interview with bnpparibas.com in February 2025, the seven-time French Open champion spoke highly of her daughter-in-law Rebecca and expressed her delight at being a grandmother to Hayden.
"Well, first of all, my daughter in law is the daughter that I always wanted," Chris Evert said. "I mean, she's perfect. My grandchild Hayden is, wow, again, I never everyone kept saying, ‘Wait until you have a grandchild.’ I thought nothing can top having a child," she said.
"But having a grandchild is double the fun, because you're also seeing your son being a father. Your child has become a father. Then I have this little grandson. It's wonderful. I will be, for sure, a fun grandmother. I will right around as long as I can," she added.
Evert remains an active voice in the world of tennis as a commentator and a media personality. She is an analyst for ESPN, and also has a clothing line Chrissie by Tail.