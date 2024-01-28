Chris Evert shares 'bonding' moment with son Alexander Mill on the tennis court, jokes about 'torturing' him with drills

Chris Evert and her eldest son Alexander Mill recently shared a glimpse of their mother-son bonding time on the court.

Evert, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and three Grand Slam doubles titles during her illustrious career, is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Mill, on the other hand, is a CrossFit enthusiast and a fitness coach. He is the oldest of Evert’s three sons with her second husband, former downhill skier Andy Mill, whom she married in 1988 and divorced in 2006.

Evert recently shared a picture on Instagram of her intense tennis training session in the sun with Alexander. The picture shows him standing at the side of the net post, bent over, holding his knees, with a large puddle of sweat on the ground in front of him.

"Alexander Mill tortures me in the gym, I torture him with feeding drills on the court… #bonding," Evert wrote.

The American has been very open about her battle with cancer, revealing in December 2023 that she had been re-diagnosed with ovarian cancer, less than a year after she declared herself cancer-free.

Chris Evert said that she is currently undergoing chemotherapy and urged everyone to know their family history and advocate for themselves, as early detection saves lives.

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova express disapproval of WTA Finals' proposed move to Saudi Arabia in an open letter

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert expressed strong disapproval of the potential relocation of the WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia in a critical letter addressed to WTA CEO Steve Simon.

Last year, the women’s tour was ready to reveal that Riyadh would host the 2023 WTA Finals but changed their mind to Cancun after facing backlash from various sources.

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert penned a letter to Simon, explaining their views on the issue and giving several arguments for why it would be a poor decision.

"The WTA was founded on fairness and equality to empower women in a male dominated world. In short, the WTA should represent values which sit in stark contrast to those of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Not only is this a country where women are not seen as equal, it is a country which criminalises the LGBTQ community," they wrote, according to Sports Illustrated.

"A country whose long term record on human rights and basic freedoms has been a matter of international concern for decades. Taking the WTA finals to Saudi Arabia would represent taking a significant step backwards, to the detriment of the WTA, women’s sports and women. We ask the WTA to give thought to all these considerations," they added.

The possibility of the WTA tour’s final event moving to the Middle East has gained traction since Jeddah was chosen as the venue for the ATP Next Gen Finals from 2023 to 2027.