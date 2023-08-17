Cincinnati 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Western & Southern Open Day 5

Day 5 of the 2023 Western & Southern Open will see players fighting for a place in the quarterfinals.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will get another crack at Tommy Paul after the latter knocked him out of last week's Canadian Open. Novak Djokovic, who's looking to displace the Spaniard from the top of the rankings, will face his old rival Gael Monfils.

Iga Swiatek brushed aside Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-0 to set up a third round date against Qinwen Zheng. Sloane Stephens will take on fellow Grand Slam champion Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in the last eight.

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will rekindle their rivalry as they're due to clash in the third round as well. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula are some of the other big names in action on Thursday.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for day 5 of the Western & Southern Open:

Schedule for Day 5 of the Western & Southern Open

Center Court

Starting at 11 am local time: (10) Marketa Vondrousova vs Sloane Stephens

Not before 1 pm local time: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hubert Hurkacz

Followed by: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (14) Tommy Paul

Not before 7 pm local time: (Q) Linda Noskova vs (7) Coco Gauff

Not before 8:30 pm local time: (PR) Gael Monfils vs (2) Novak Djokovic

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: (16) Alexander Zverev vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Not before 1 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng

Not before 2 pm local time: Marie Bouzkova vs (3) Jessica Pegula

Not before 7 pm local time: (Q) Dusan Lajovic vs (9) Taylor Fritz

Followed by: (3) Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez vs Miyu Kato/Aldila Sutjiadi

The full schedule for the day can be accessed here.

Where to watch Western & Southern Open 2023?

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the Western & Southern Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Western & Southern Open 2023 Match Timings

The first match on all courts is set to begin at 11 am local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time (All courts) USA August 17, 2023 11:00 am ET Canada August 17, 2023 11:00 am ET UK August 17, 2023 4:00 pm GMT India August 17, 2023 8:30 pm IST

