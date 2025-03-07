"Clearly Donald Trump knows nothing about WWII" - Martina Navratilova slams $4.8B-worth President over comments on US-Japan protection deal

Martina Navratilova slammed US President Donald Trump after his recent comments about the US having an 'interesting deal' with Japan. The American tennis icon claimed that the 78-year-old President did not know anything about World War II, which brought the deal into effect.

Ad

Speaking to reporters at White House on March 6, Trump, worth $4.8 billion (according to Forbes), discussed the USA's relations with NATO nations. While talking about Japan, the US President mentioned:

"We have an interesting deal with Japan, that we have to protect them, but they don't have to protect us.... They make a fortune with us economically... We have to protect Japan, but under no circumstances do they have to protect us... Who makes these deals?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The security deal between Japan and America, signed in 1960, is an important part of their alliance. Under this agreement, the USA must defend Japan if it gets attacked, and in return, Japan allows the USA to have military bases on its land.

Over 50,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Japan, more than in any other country. Both sides see this as important for keeping the region stable. Japan also helps in covering the cost by paying around $2 billion a year to support the U.S. forces.

Ad

Trump's comments were posted on X, and Navratilova, a frequent critique of the US President's policies and comments, yet again called him "stupid."

"He is so so stupid- clearly he knows nothing about WWII and what happened after the war. Pretty sure he has no idea what Iwo Jima is…," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

For those unaware, Iwo Jima is a key World War II battleground. The island was occupied by the USA until 1968 before they returned it to Japan.

Martina Navratilova labels Donald Trump a "psychopath" for his reported plans of reversing important Joe Biden-era policy

Martina Navratilova - Source: Getty

The Russia- Ukraine war began during Joe Biden's era. The former President provided safe haven in the USA for Ukrainians fleeing war. However, according to an X account, reports from Reuters suggested the Donald Trump administration was planning to "revoke temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia."

Ad

Reacting to this, Martina Navratilova wrote:

"Cruelty is the f------ point!!! Trump is a psychopath by proxy. Repeat after me. Trump is a psychopath by proxy - been saying that for years."

Expand Tweet

Navratilova regularly critiques the President on social media but has clarified that she has no personal hatred for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback