"Donald Trump is a psychopath" - Martina Navratilova slams $4.9B-worth President over reported potential reversal of major Joe Biden era policy

Martina Navratilova, the 18-time major singles champion, has delivered her most scathing rebuke of Donald Trump yet. Navratilova has long been a critic of Trump, who Forbes estimates to be worth $4.9 billion. and has stepped up her public pronouncements about the New York businessman since his second inauguration in January.

Navratilova was responding to a Reuters report after a tumultuous week in US- Ukraine relations. The news agency has revealed that Trump's administration is planning to deport 240,000 Ukrainian refugees residing in the US. This follows last week's disastrous Oval Office press conference when Trump and his vice-president, JD Vance, berated Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on live TV.

Trump is reportedly planning to reverse the policy of his predecessor, Joe Biden, who happily gave safe haven to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their own country. Navratilova, who is Czech-born but now a naturalized US citizen, was explicit in her view on Trump's latest decision. She took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and posted:

"Cruelty is the f------ point!!! Trump is a psychopath by proxy. Repeat after me. Trump is a psychopath by proxy - been saying that for years."

This is not the first time Martina Navratilova has publicly expressed her disapproval of the 47th president. She regularly condemns Trump to her over 455,000 followers on X.

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has been a long-term critic of Donald Trump since his first presidential term

Navratilova has indeed been opposed to Donald Trump and his policies for many years. As far back as 2017, she appeared on the RTE's Late, Late Show, and in no uncertain terms made her feelings known about Trump:

"I think he is a threat to the world, not just our country. I'm trying to do my part, to figure out how to get involved, rather than just tweeting - that's not enough. I think he's sexist, and racist, and all of those things."

Navratilova's voice remains important in tennis and other wider circles. As a professional player, her achievements were legendary: the World No. 1 for 332 weeks and 167 singles titles. She also achieved 59 major titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Martina Navratilova continues to be a champion for liberal issues. It appears that her dislike of Trump and his new government will continue on social media for as long as he's at the helm of US politics.

