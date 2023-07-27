Coco Gauff attends Dominic Fike's concert in Atlanta

Coco Gauff recently attended American singer-songwriter and actor Dominic Fike's concert at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre, nestled within the picturesque Chastain Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fike released his highly anticipated second studio album, titled "Sunburn," on July 7, 2023. To celebrate this, he has embarked on an extensive tour, known as the "Don't Stare At The Sun Tour." It commenced in North America and will culminate in a grand finale at the prestigious Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, Kentucky, on August 30. Following the North American leg, Fike will go on a UK tour.

Coco Gauff attended Fike's Atlanta concert. She took to social media to share a couple of videos and a photo of the 27-year-old performing. Gauff expressed her admiration for Fike's incredible talent and urged anyone who hadn't joined the "Fike train" already to do it soon.

"@dominicfike is amazing," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

"10/10 show! If you're not on the fike train yet you better hop on asap," she added.

Gauff's Instagram stories

"I don't care about social media followers, I kind of like when it goes down" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Coco Gauff stated that she remains unfazed by the number of followers she has on social media and that she relished it when her follower count diminishes.

In a recent episode of the show "Warm & Fuzzy," broadcast on YouTube by Tennis Channel, Gauff discussed her preference for maintaining a smaller social media following and keeping her life more private.

To achieve this, Gauff has created another account on TikTok, which she considers to be less mainstream. On her second account, the 19-year-old currently has around 600 followers, as she does not actively promote it like her main account.

“I kind of of like when it goes down I mean like when it goes down yeah. I don’t care about the followers I kind of like when it’s a little more intimate that’s why I stay on TikTok a little bit more because it’s the least followed. I even made like another TikTok account that only has like may be 600 followers because not that many people found it and I kind of like that account” Gauff said.

On the tennis side of things, Coco Gauff emerged victorious over Leylah Fernandez (6-3, 6-3) in the Atlanta Open Sunday Showcase exhibition. The event took place at the Atlantic Station, which traditionally coincides with the opening weekend of the ATP Atlanta Open.