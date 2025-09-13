  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Coco Gauff calls, Simone Biles and actress Storm Reid answer as American tennis star shares her desire to recreate childhood game as an adult

Coco Gauff calls, Simone Biles and actress Storm Reid answer as American tennis star shares her desire to recreate childhood game as an adult

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Sep 13, 2025 18:25 GMT
Coco Gauff, Simone Biles and Storm Reid (insets) - Image Source: Getty
Coco Gauff, Simone Biles and Storm Reid (insets) - Image Source: Getty

Simone Biles and actress Storm Reid expressed their wish to join Coco Gauff in playing tag as the American enjoys a much-deserved break from tennis. Gauff concluded her US Open campaign with defeat against Naomi Osaka on August 31, and will be on a hiatus till the WTA events commence in Asia later this month.

Ad

Gauff won her second Major title at the French Open this year, but has struggled to replicate that success since, with early exits at both Wimbledon and the US Open. To move past the heartbreak of the last few weeks, the 21-year-old was joined by boyfriend Jalen Sera in New York.

The American shared a series of images giving fans a peek into how she enjoyed her time in the Big Apple on Instagram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I wanna play tag on a big playground with 8 people," she wrote in the caption.
Ad

Olympian Simone Biles and Storm Reid of TV show Euphoria fame took the caption as an invitation to join the two-time Grand Slam champion in a game of tag. They left the following comments under the post.

"Count me in," wrote Biles.
"Am I invited?" asked Reid.
Screenshot via @cocogauff on Instagram dated September 13, 2025.
Screenshot via @cocogauff on Instagram dated September 13, 2025.

Coco Gauff will likely be seen competing next at the China Open in hopes of defending her title. The tournament will kick off on September 24.

Ad

Coco Gauff spoke up on the hardships she faces as a tennis pro

Coco Gauff, much like other tennis players, is subject to expectations by fans and well-wishers from all over the world. However, ahead of the US Open, the American admitted that sometimes the pressure gets to her, and it becomes increasingly difficult to meet the desired expectations.

Ad

During a press conference after her fourth-round match at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, she claimed that it was totally normal for players to go through rough patches in a season. She said:

"I think sometimes tennis fans want us to win like every week but we're playing 11 months, it's not that easy and so it's completely normal I think for maybe a player to have a good three, four weeks and then maybe not have as well of a good three or three, four weeks just because the way our season is built."

Coco Gauff had an emotional breakdown during her second-round match against Donna Vekic at the US Open and was seen in tears, which she later revealed was a result of her feeling overwhelmed.

About the author
Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar

Twitter icon

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications