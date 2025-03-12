Coco Gauff defends herself amid Madison Keys' 'biggest trash talker' claim over Jessica Pegula snub

Coco Gauff defended herself after Madison Keys called her the 'biggest trash talker' on WTA. Keys claimed her reason was crowing Gauff with the title was because of the latter's hilarious interaction with Jessica Pegula after she snubbed her.

Ad

During a recent segment conducted by the WTA, Guaff and Keys were asked who the biggest trash talker on the Tour was to which Gauff said:

"Okay, honestly, on the women, I don't think anyone trash talks, but I feel like that would have to be... probably low-key me. Low-key talking to the American guys. I don't know, on the women, no one trash talks, we're all nice."

Ad

Trending

However, Keys responded that the 20-year-old was the biggest trash talker alluding to her calling out Jessica Pegula, after she called her 'fake' since she ignored her message. The hilarious part is that it was Pegula who initially asked Gauff if she was up for a film and later ignored her response.

"Biggest trash talker is... I feel like... okay, I feel like Coco. I saw her just, she kinda went pretty hard on Jess (Pegula). I know that there was some sort of, they were supposed to to go to the movies and they didn't go to the movies."

Ad

However, Guaff later defended herself by accusing Pegula of being the trash talker. The 20-year-old visited the movies alone and shared a popcorn bucket on her Instagram story calling Pegula out.

"Oh, that's not trash talking, that's just being real. She ignored my text, so maybe Jess should be the trash talker, because she ignored me."

The 30-year-old admitted that the whole situation was rather hilarious. Pegula also noted that she got 'cooked' by Gauff.

Ad

"Funny to watch though."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The trio of Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys is currently scripting a new page in the legacy of American tennis.

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys are currently in the Top 5 of the WTA rankings

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys are currently the World No. 3, 4, and 5, respectively, becoming the first American trio in women's tennis since November of 2003 to be ranked inside the Top 5 of the WTA rankings.

Ad

The last group of players to have achieved this feat was the group of Serena Williams, Lindsay Davenport, and Jennifer Capriati, who were also 3, 4, and 5. All three women from the current generation trio shared the stat on their Instagram story with Pegula calling it 'cool'.

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys are currently competing at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Jessica Pegula also competed at the event but fell to Elina Svitolina in the fourth round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback