Coco Gauff delighted by her brother Codey sharing photo of themselves together on Sister's Day

Coco Gauff was overjoyed when her brother, Codey, shared a photo of the two of them together to celebrate Sister's Day.

Gauff is the eldest among her three siblings, with her brothers Codey and Cameron being four and nine years younger than her, respectively. She has previously emphasized the valuable lessons she has gained from her younger siblings.

Coco Gauff firmly believes that children, unlike adults, possess the ability to express themselves freely, making them exceptional sources of knowledge. The 19-year-old gave an example of her brother Codey and his "confident but low-key persona" that she admired.

"I think honestly you learn almost more from kids that you do from adults at times, because they are so, I guess, unbiased and carefree in the world," she said. "Especially my brother Codey. He has this really confident but low-key persona about him. That's something that I really try to emulate on the court."

In anticipation of Sister's Day, Codey took to social media to commemorate the occasion by sharing a heartwarming throwback photo of himself embracing his sister. Coco Gauff then re-shared the same on her Instagram story.

"Slimeee," she captioned her Instagram story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Coco Gauff reveals the Coco CG1 'New Vintage' New Balance sneaker ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Coco Gauff at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Coco Gauff recently introduced her latest signature shoe, the Coco CG1 New Vintage, in collaboration with New Balance. The shoe boasts a sleek white design, featuring a low height and a retro aesthetic.

The Coco CG1 New Vintage represents the newest addition to Gauff's exclusive line of signature tennis shoes, making her one of the few players in the sport to have their own distinctive footwear.

In 2018, when she was 14, Gauff inked a lucrative multi-year endorsement deal with New Balance. Last year, the 19-year-old renewed her contract with New Balance, solidifying her partnership with the brand. She said that she was thrilled to keep collaborating with New Balance.

"I couldn't ask for a more committed team that is forward-thinking in their approach and match my love for the game with their passion for quality and creativity," Gauff told Forbes.

Gauff and New Balance announced the release of her latest signature shoe on Instagram on Monday, June 26.

The Coco CG1 draws inspiration from Gauff's deep appreciation for 90s culture and fashion, while also reflecting her core values of authenticity, confidence, and courage. The shoe is set to hit the market on June 30, 2023, and will be accessible through New Balance's official website and select retail outlets.

