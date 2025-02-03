Coco Gauff recently made waves with her striking appearance to enjoy women's basketball at Unrivaled. Her appearance with several high-profile basketball stars caught the attention of Jalen Sera, who shared a delighted reaction.

Gauff has expanded her influence in the sporting world by making a major investment in Unrivaled, the unique three-on-three women's professional basketball league. The American recently attended her first match in Florida, supporting Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls as they secured a 75-73 victory over the Laces.

The 20-year-old cut a stylish figure at the match, donning a chic halter-neck denim crop top, matching jeans, and a brown handbag. During her visit, Coco Gauff had the opportunity to meet basketball stars like Angel Reese, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Aaliyah Edwards, sharing how empowering it was to be in their company.

The World No. 3 also expressed her excitement at being part of the Unrivaled family and encouraged her fans to follow the league, insisting that they were missing out otherwise.

"It was so empowering being in a room with such incredible women and talented athletes. I am so happy to be a part of the @unrivaledbasketball family 🩵! & I ‘m telling you if you’re not tapped in yet, you are missing out!," Gauff captioned her Instagram post.

Jalen Sera was elated to see the 20-year-old in the company of some of the biggest stars in the sport.

"Ballers everywhere," Sera commented.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese, Cameron Bink, and Napheesa Collier shared their enthusiasm about Coco Gauff with heartwarming comments.

"QUEEN! 👑," Reese wrote.

"😍😍😍😍😍," Brink commented.

"💙💜💙💜," Collier posted.

Jalen Sera, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink's comments on Coco Gauff's post

Coco Gauff is enjoying a break after her Australian Open heartbreak

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff is enjoying some well-deserved downtime, with her visit to Unrivaled being part of her break after her quarterfinal exit at the 2025 Australian Open. Following her campaign at the Melbourne Slam, the American had expressed her intention to relax at home in Florida before resuming training.

While the 20-year-old is scheduled to be back in action at the WTA 1000 events in Doha and Dubai, she emphasized that her focus remained on her quest to win her second Grand Slam title at the French Open.

"There's Doha, Dubai. You know, the same thing every year. Try to, I guess, get better. I'm going to go home and take a break. I've been playing a lot of tennis basically since the end of last year," Gauff said.

"So, yeah, take like a week off or something like that and then get back to work and get better. I don't think Doha and Dubai is a priority. Obviously if I do well, great. Obviously the next thing is French Open, so try to progress for that," she added.

Gauff will compete at the Qatar Open next, which is scheduled to commence on February 9.

