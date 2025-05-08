Coco Gauff and Madison Keys give their verdict on Serena Williams' striking Met Gala 2025 look

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys recently went gaga over Serena Williams' dress choice at the 2025 edition of the Met Gala on Monday (May 5). Both WTA pros were admittedly spellbound by the 23-time Major winner's dress that marked the latter's stunning look at the New York City-based event in the last few years.

Over the last three years, Williams has made plenty of waves at the Met Gala — one of the fashion world's biggest fundraising events. After retiring from pro tennis at the 2022 US Open, she has focused on her business ventures and family life while also putting in the hours to look her best during public events.

Serena Williams gave birth to her second baby, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023, following which she endured a long postpartum care. However, the 43-year-old has still managed to age gracefully despite her multiple duties, going by her appearance during the Met Gala in New York City on Monday. Draped in a light blue Moncler dress, the American icon donned the famed "dandy" look with a rose-gold bob hairstyle.

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys were both bowled over by the 23-time Major winner's turn at the fashion event. While the World No. 3 talked about the historical motivation behind her dress, the reigning Australian Open champion raved about it's details.

"Yeah, Serena looks really great. I saw her Instagram caption, 'What's a dandy without a gown,' and I thought that she was definitely playing in the more feminine side of it," Coco Gauff told Tennis Channel while referencing one of Serena Williams' Instagram posts before arriving at Met Gala. "People are saying it's not on theme but if you look at a dandy, they're usually with someone, a woman in a beautiful gown as well so I think she was perfectly on theme."

"I really liked the theme this year and I feel like a lot of people nailed it. I mean, Serena looks phenomenal, the hair, I love all the accessories, the color is gorgeous," Madison Keys added. "I also like the kind of off the shoulders look. I think she looks phenomenal, I'm gonna say 10/10. 10/10! She looks fantastic."

Gauff and Keys, meanwhile, have both enjoyed great campaigns on the WTA Tour in 2025, respectively. The two players are currently participating at the Italian Open, which is the final big tournament in the lead-up to the French Open in late May.

Serena Williams: "Fashion for me is about reclaiming space and celebrating individuality"

Serena Williams poses in her Moncler dress at Met Gala 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams told CR Fashion Book following her Met Gala appearance that the romance TV series Bridgerton was as one of the many influences behind her dress. She also disclosed her fashion mantra during the interaction.

"My Met Gala look was inspired by Bridgerton, blending Regency-era elegance with the bold spirit of Black dandyism," Serena Williams told CR Fashion Book. "Fashion for me is about reclaiming space and celebrating individuality, and this look is a nod to Black excellence. It’s about combining timeless style with a modern statement of defiance and power.

As far as giving "a nod to Black excellence" is concerned, Williams has done more than her part recently. While the 43-year-old's move to crip-walk during the live rendition of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us during the Super Bowl half-time show in February polarized her fans, she made an impact on the culture in a way that only she could've.

