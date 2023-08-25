Coco Gauff poses with baseballer Francisco Lindor at New Balance's 'Coco's Court' pop-up event; unveils new CG1 colorway ahead of US Open

Coco Gauff took some time out from her grueling practice routine ahead of the 2023 US Open to attend the opening night of New Balance's pop-up event, Coco's Court where she unveiled the new edition of her signature sneaker line, CG1 colorway. Fellow brand ambassador and Mets baseballer Francisco Lindor was also present at the event.

The exclusive pop-up experience honored the American's game and style, and included a selection of Gauff's items such as jerseys and caps. The event's exhibit was dominated by neon purple, in keeping with her recently released CG1 Colorway City Brights.

Gauff took to Instagram to share a picture from the Mets' official channel where she can be seen posing alongside Francisco Lindor. The duo donned black and khaki coordinated outfits and posed for the cameras.

The World No. 6 indulged in tasting different flavors of ice cream and tried her hand at video games. The 19-year-old signed up as the brand ambassador of New Balance last year. The CG1 Colorway City Brights launched ahead of the US Open is preceded by CG1 New Vintage launched ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff's draw at the US Open

Coco Gauff at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

Fresh off her 2023 Cincinnati Open title win on her home soil, Coco Gauff is set to begin her campaign at the US Open scheduled from Sunday, August 29 to September 10.

Seeded sixth at the Grand Slam event, Gauff will play her opening round against a qualifier, the matches for which are currently underway. She is likely to meet Mirra Andreeva in the second round and will have to possibly overcome eleventh seed Petra Kvitova who is placed in the same quarter as her.

Gauff is also placed in the top half with Iga Swiatek, setting up a possibility of their ninth on-court encounter in the quarterfinals. While the World No. 1 has emerged victorious in their first seven matches against each other, the teen sensation recently overcame Swiatek in the Cincinnati Open, giving her a boost in confidence ahead of the US Open.

The US Open's official channel took to Twitter to refer to the duo's rivalry and the likelihood of yet another interesting match between them.

"If seeds hold, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff could be running it back at the #USOpen," they posted.

The World No. 6 will be looking to better her quarterfinal finish in 2022 in the quest for her maiden Grand Slam.