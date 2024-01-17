Coco Gauff has turned heads at the 2024 Australian Open, not just with her tennis but also due to her eyecatching New Balance kit. Gauff wore a yellow as well as navy outfit for the first slam of the year.

While one kit is a yellow top with navy stripes and a skirt with an identical color scheme, The alternate kit is the exact opposite, with a navy skirt and top with yellow stripes. To complete the look, New Balance also launched a navy and yellow-colored spin on the American's signature collection of shoes, the Coco CG1.

Source- New Balance Website

The skirt retails for $84.99 and is available in both colors, while the top is priced at $74.99. Tennis fans can shop for the kit at New Balance's website. Fans at the Grand Slam event can buy the kit at the brand's retail store near the Rod Laver Arena.

In her on-court interview, Gauff applauded New Balance for their work on the kit and informed her fans about where they could get their hands on it.

"I think I still look good. So I feel good. Shout out to new balance for the kit. I’m gonna do a little self promo. You can buy this at the New Balance store by Rod Laver," said Coco Gauff in the on-court interview after winning her second-round match.

The apparel designer of Coco Gauff's outfit, in an interview with Forbes, mentioned that the brand wished to capture the energy of the happy slam in the 19-year-old's outfit.

“The boldness of Coco’s kit aims to capture the energy of the Australian Open," said the designer.

The designer also mentioned that they kept the outfit authentic to the spirit of tennis while adding a modern element to it.

“The nostalgic use of primary colors and contrast trims holds the designs authentic to the spirit of tennis with a modern twist, specific to Coco.We wanted to energize her with a confident look on court for her to look and feel great," she continued.

Coco Gauff was very involved in the design process of New Balance kit

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Another designer at New Balance revealed in an interview with Forbes that Coco Guaff took an interest in designing her kit and provided regular feedback to the brand.

"Coco is very involved in this process, so she provides her feedback throughout the design process. For example, early in the process for the Australian Open, Coco liked the idea of an exaggerated waistband so collaboratively we built a skirt that matched her version,” the designer told Forbes.

The designer also mentioned that the team at New Balance always kept Coco Gauff in the loop during the designing process.

"The teams always start by speaking with Coco to see any feedback she had on past kits or anything she would like to try.Once we have that, the teams meet and discuss ideas and then those ideas are presented to Coco for additional feedback. Then we go into the full design process. Coco and her family are very involved throughout," he added.