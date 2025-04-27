Coco Gauff's ex-coach gives 3-word verdict on Novak Djokovic after Serb's shock Madrid Open exit

Novak Djokovic has been knocked out of the 2025 Madrid Open after a disappointing loss in his tournament opener. Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert delivered his verdict on the Serb's performance following his exit from the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Ad

After an opening-round loss at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Djokovic was aiming to deliver a stronger performance at the Madrid Open and gain more match time on clay ahead of the French Open. However, Matteo Arnaldi upset the 24-time Grand Slam champion in the second round, claiming an impressive 6-3, 6-4 win over his idol.

Brad Gilbert tuned into the encounter and expressed his belief that it was "strange" to see Novak Djokovic depart from his usual game and go for big winners instead of prolonging rallies.

Ad

Trending

"Watching Djoker vs Arnaldi strange so far to see ND trying to play so big and slap winners especially on clay," Gilbert posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the match, Gilbert attributed the 37-year-old's struggles to his age.

"Father Time undefeated," he commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Novak Djokovic appears to be feeling the effects of age himself, since the 24-time Grand Slam champion addressed the likelihood of this being his final appearance at the Madrid Open.

"It's a challenge for me mentally" - Novak Djokovic on 'new reality' after Madrid Open loss

The Serb after his Madrid Open exit - Source: Getty

During his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic acknowledged the sad "new reality" of his career as he admitted that his focus had shifted from winning tournaments to simply surviving his early matches.

Ad

"Not big (expectations) at all, to be honest. I was hoping I can play one more match than I played in Monte-Carlo. Kind of new reality for me, I have to say. You know, trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament. It's a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis," he said.

Ad

The 37-year-old also candidly highlighted the mental challenge of coming to terms with losing early at tournaments on a regular basis. Nevertheless, he accepted that reaching this stage of his career was inevitable.

"It's kind of a challenge for me mentally to really face these kinds of sensations on the court, going out early now regularly in the tournaments," he added. "But, you know, that's, I guess, the circle of life and the career eventually it was going to happen."

Novak Djokovic will hope to bounce back strongly at the 2025 Italian Open, which begins on May 7. The Serb will be joined by the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome, with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner also set to make a comeback to the tour after his three-month doping suspension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis