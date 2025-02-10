Coco Gauff's friend Jalen Sera reacts to Jalen Hurts-led Eagles beating Chiefs to win Super Bowl 2025

Coco Gauff's close friend Jalen Sera reacted to the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl LIX win on February 9. He shared a photo of the MVP Jalen Hurts shaking hands with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sera, who is often seen interacting with the 2023 US Open champion on social media, embodied all the happy Eagles fans as he took to his Instagram to share a story of the two NFL stars congratulating one another after the heated clash:

via @jalensera on Instagram

The fan favorites Chiefs were stopped from a Super Bowl three-peat by the mighty Eagles who dominated right from the beginning of the game. Vic Fangio's team choked the defending champions with a strong defense, while Hurts and Saquon Barkley racked up impressive passes.

The Birds went on to win their second Super Bowl title with a stellar score of 40-22. Later the MVP quarterback spoke to Fox Sports about the game and said:

"I think number one, defense wins championships, defense wins championships." [01:11]

The 21-year-old tennis star who too rooted for the Birds to win the game was however more excited for the halftime show. As a Kendrick Lamar fan, she was hooked to the screen while the show was on.

Coco Gauff shares her Super Bowl Halftime show experience

Coco Gauff at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

American tennis star Coco Gauff was hooked to the telly during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show as her favorite Kendrick Lamar rocked the stage with back-to-back hits. Even though she is currently in the Middle East prepping to kick off her 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open campaign, she managed to catch the legendary show.

Gauff took to her Instagram story to share snaps of her enjoying the performance:

via @cocogauff on Instagram

However, Gauff was surprised as she caught tennis royalty Serena Williams making a cameo in K Dot's performance. The 23-time Grand Slam Champion was seen doing a crip walk dance as Lamar performed the crowd-pleaser "Not Like Us". Gauff posted a video of the cameo on her Instagram story.

via @cocogauff on Instagram

Coco Gauff also took to X (formerly Twitter) to give a shoutout to all the performers for putting up a great show:

"Loved the show and Serena ate that. I love rap music and hip hop culture man. Shoutout to sza too & K dot 🐐🔥and #SamuelLJackson narrating was just chef kiss. well thought out."

Held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, President Donald Trump and Taylor Swift among other celebrities and public figures attended the sold-out game.

