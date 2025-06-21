Coco Gauff's mother Candi continues to show loving support for son Codey as he follows his baseball dreams

Days after supporting Coco Gauff at Roland Garros, her mother continues praising her middle child, Codey, who has been making strides in baseball. Codey was playing in a Padres training game when he caught the ball to strike the opposite team's runner out.

Coco Gauff, the reigning French Open champion, has always had her family as her biggest support system. Her parents, Candi and Corey, and siblings, Codey and Cameron, are regulars in her tennis matches, cheering on her from the players' box.

As Gauff faced an opening-round exit from the Berlin Tennis Open, her brother, Codey Gauff, impressed on the baseball field. His nimble mind and footwork helped him get the runner out during a Padres training game and garner praise from his mother, Candi.

The tennis icon's mother shared the official post of Youth Prospects and showed her love with red heart emojis.

Candi Gauff praises her son's baseball strides; Instagram - @candigauff

She joined the likes of her daughter, who also shared the same in her story and wrote:

"quick with it @codeygauff"

On June 19, 2025, Coco Gauff's mother showed off a list of the top hitters on Day 2 of the 17U Ultimate Baseball Championships at Cacti Park. As her son sat in fourth place on the roster, she expressed her love with a red heart emoji. The young baseball star earned one RBI and recorded a 4-for-4 with a single, a double, and a triple.

Gauff's first brother will start playing at the University of Missouri in the Fall of 2025.

Coco Gauff shared the reason behind not calling her brother Codey after winning the French Open title

Gauff at the French Open winner Coco Gauff photocall in Paris - (Source: Getty)

It was Coco Gauff's maiden French Open victory at Roland Garros, the first for an American woman since Serena Williams in 2015, but still the 21-year-old mindfully backed off from calling Codey. Recalling the moment he didn't receive her FaceTime call after her maiden Grand Slam victory at the 2023 US Open, Gauff refused to be 'ignored' again.

In an interview with the Today Show, she said:

"I actually thought about calling him when I was on the bench, but I was like, I don't want to get ignored again. Also, I remembered he had a game that day. I thought maybe he was on the field because I didn't know with the time difference and everything. I called him afterwards, and he was super hyped. He was texting me every day after each match. To have Cameron here for the ride is the best." (beginning 4:26)

Gauff's father made a greater sacrifice during the finals of the French Open, as he watched his daughter play on his iPad in the transportation area. He felt that any movement would make the American No. 2 lose.

