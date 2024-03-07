Coco Gauff's mother Candi reacts to her daughter's "absolutely gorgeous" Vogue photoshoot

Coco Gauff's mother, Candi, was thrilled to see her daughter's photoshoot for the April issue of the Vogue magazine.

Gauff achieved a significant breakthrough in her career last year, winning her maiden WTA 500 title, first WTA 1000 trophy and maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open in quick succession.

She carried her success into 2024, defending her ASB Classic title and making a run to the Australian Open semifinals.

With Coco Gauff making waves in the tennis world, she recently made the cover of the Vogue magazine for their April issue. The 19-year-old was captured beaming with joy as she graced the cover in a gold sequined dress.

The American posted the other stills from her spread on social media, dazzling in several eye-catching outfits. She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to feature in the prestigious magazine.

"Thank you @voguemagazine for this amazing cover. it’s truly an honor and i am forever grateful for this opportunity," she captioned her Instagram post.

Coco Gauff's mother, Candi, shared her support for her daughter's photoshoot, expressing her delight in the comments section.

"Beautiful!!!! ❤️❤️❤️," she commented on Vogue's Instagram post.

"Absolutely gorgeous!!!!" she commented on her daughter's post.

Candi Gauff's comments on Coco Gauff's Vogue photoshoot

Coco Gauff on her US Open 2023 win: "I told my mom, I said, 'It was an addictive feeling'"

2023 US Open - Day 13

Coco Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, defeating Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

The 19-year-old reflected on her triumph in her interview with Vogue, shedding light on the emotional impact of the milestone.

Gauff disclosed that she confided in her mother Candi after her win, describing clinching her maiden Major as an "addictive feeling" that she would pursue for the rest of her career.

"I told my mom, I literally said, ‘It was an addictive feeling.’ As soon as I felt that, I wanted to refeel it again," Gauff told Vogue. "I said, ‘Now I see how people get addicted to drugs.' That feeling was a drug. For the rest of my life, the rest of my career, I’m going to be chasing that high."

However, the American admitted that she would likely never be able to replicate the feeling of winning the 2023 US Open, regardless of how many victories she achieves.

"That was a feeling I’ll never be able to replicate no matter how many more matches I win. I want to win more so I can get as close to the feeling," she added.

Coco Gauff is currently competing at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells as the third seed.

Following a first-round bye, she kicks off her campaign against the winner of the match between Clara Burel and Wang Xiyu.