Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Stuttgart 2024, QF

Coco Gauff will lock horns with Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Stuttgart Open on Friday, April 19.

Gauff kicked off her campaign in the second round against compatriot Sachia Vickery after receiving a first-round bye. The American pair battled it out in a grueling three-setter, with Gauff eventually snatching a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win.

The reigning US Open champion is likely to face another stiff challenge in the last eight from Kostyuk. The Ukrainian is coming off tough wins against 2017 champion Laura Siegemund and 2024 Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Coco Gauff is currently competing in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The event is part of the WTA 500 category and is played on the red clay outdoors. It is held annually in April in the lead-up to the French Open.

The American made her debut at the event back in 2022 against Daria Kasatkina, but lost that match. She took part in the event last year as well, beating Veronika Kudermetova in the first round before being eliminated by Anastasia Potapova.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Marta Kostyuk at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Getty Images

Marta Kostyuk awaits Coco Gauff in the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix quarterfinals on April 19.

Kostyuk has seen off 2017 champion Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-4, and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 en route to the last eight.

Kostyuk has met Gauff twice on the WTA tour so far and has lost both encounters. They last faced off at the Australian Open earlier this year, with Gauff winning 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 6-2.

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk match schedule

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk is the last match of the day and will take place in the center court after Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu's encounter.

Date: Friday, April 19.

Time: Not before 6:30 p.m. local time, 12:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. GMT, & 10:00 p.m. IST.

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk streaming details

Coco Gauff at the 2023 Miami Open - Getty Images

Viewers can catch the action live from the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Germany - Eurosport, DAZN

Canada - DAZN

Australia - beIN Sports Australia

India - Tennis TV

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.