Post-NFL Draft dynasty rookie rankings: Marvin Harrison Jr. reigns supreme, Caleb Williams gets comfy, J.J. McCarthy in a tough spot

Dynasty fantasy football offers a unique twist on traditional formats. Rather than redrafting a new team for each season, managers keep their rosters throughout the offseason and continue playing for multiple years. Post NFL draft dynasty gives players a bit of a feel for being a general manager of their team.

One of the most important factors in dynasty leagues is taking the rookies into more consideration than in a standard format. They offer more value in dynasty start-up drafts because of their ability to get better as the years go on. They also serve as major additions to ongoing leagues that host a rookie draft during the offseason.

With the 2024 NFL Draft officially in the books, here is where the top 30 rookies rank for dynasty leagues.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 Post-NFL Draft dynasty rookie rankings

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

#1 - Marvin Harrison Jr. - Round 1, Pick 4

Marvin Harrison Jr. is widely considered a generational talent at wide receiver. He also landed an ideal spot for his fantasy value with the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray will likely be looking his way often after he recently parted ways with Marquise Brown.

#2 - Caleb Williams - Round 1, Pick 1

The Chicago Bears cashed in their first overall pick with Caleb Williams. He has a chance to succeed right away with a strong offense surrounding him, and his dual-threat skillset is desirable for fantasy scoring.

#3 - Malik Nabers - Round 1, Pick 6

Malik Nabers is likely the most explosive prospect in the 2024 NFL draft class. Being the No. 1 wide receiver for the New York Giants, he carries a ton of dynasty upside.

#4 - Brian Thomas Jr. - Round 1, Pick 23

Nabers' LSU Tigers teammate Brian Thomas Jr. steps into an ideal role with the Jacksonville Jaguars for his dynasty value. He could potentially be the No. 1 wide receiver in their high-powered offense after Calvin Ridley's recent departure.

#5 - Jayden Daniels - Round 1, Pick 2

The Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels second overall after he impressively won the Heisman Trophy. His rushing upside makes him one of the most attractive dynasty quarterbacks to target.

#6 - Keon Coleman - Round 2, Pick 33

With Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis leaving, the Buffalo Bills needed a new wide receiver for Josh Allen. If Keon Coleman becomes Allen's top target, his fantasy value could skyrocket.

#7 - Rome Odunze - Round 1, Pick 9

Based on talent alone, Rome Odunze would be ranked higher on the list. In terms of fantasy value, he's a bit risky as he will need to compete with Keenan Allen and DJ Moore for targets.

#8 - Ladd McConkey - Round 2, Pick 34

While the Los Angeles Chargers are likely to shift to a run-first offensive approach under Jim Harbaugh, Ladd McConkey could still have a major role with the departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Having Justin Herbert as his quarterback doesn't hurt his value either.

#9 - Drake Maye - Round 1, Pick 3

Now that the New England Patriots have theoretically found their quarterback, they must improve their offensive weapons. Surrounding Drake Maye with more talent would improve his fantasy ranking.

#10 - Jonathon Brooks - Round 2, Pick 46

The Carolina Panthers are desperate for reliable offensive weapons. Jonathon Brooks has a chance to be their featured back, which is always a desirable trait in fantasy football for any team.

#11 - Ricky Pearsall - Round 1, Pick 31

It seems like every wide receiver that the San Francisco 49ers target high in the draft ends up working out for them in recent years. Ricky Pearsall will look to continue that trend, especially if the 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk.

#12 - Trey Benson - Round 3, Pick 66

The Cardinals doubled down on offensive weapons in the 2024 NFL draft by also selecting Trey Benson. He could be the most talented overall running back in this class, and his receiving skills give him plenty of dynasty upside.

#13 - Bo Nix - Round 1, Pick 12

The Denver Broncos wasted no time in replacing Russell Wilson with Bo Nix. He has a chance to thrive in Sean Payton's quarterback-friendly offensive system.

#14 - JJ McCarthy - Round 1, Pick 10

JJ McCarthy was one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2024 NFL draft. He is a proven winner but didn't post statistics that jump off the page. He will have a chance to change that with Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson catching his passes for the Minnesota Vikings.

#15 - Brock Bowers - Round 1, Pick 13

The issue with Brock Bowers joining the Las Vegas Raiders is that they just selected Michael Mayer last year. His competition for targets, especially with Davante Adams in the lineup, in a weak passing game led by Aidan O'Connell could hurt his fantasy value.

#16 - Xavier Worthy - Round 1, Pick 28

The Kansas City Chiefs found another speedy wide receiver in Xavier Worthy, who set the NFL combine record in the 40-yard dash. The issue with his dynasty outlook is that their offense is already loaded with other weapons, so his role is unclear.

#17 - Bucky Irving - Round 4, Pick 125

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were seeking a running back to pair with Rachaad White in a tandem. Bucky Irving is explosive, but being in a backfield timeshare hurts his overall dynasty upside.

#18 - Adonai Mitchell - Round 2, Pick 52

The Indianapolis Colts needed another wide receiver to play on the perimeter, so Adonai Mitchell should get plenty of playing time. He may still find it difficult to post consistent fantasy numbers as a secondary receiver in a run-first offense.

#19 - Troy Franklin - Round 4, Pick 102

The Broncos decided to pair their new quarterback with his top wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks, Troy Franklin. This strategy has worked for other teams, giving him an interesting dynasty upside.

#20 - Jermaine Burton - Round 3, Pick 80

With Tyler Boyd a free agent and Tee Higgins rumored to be seeking a trade, Jermaine Burton may be the second option in the Cincinnati Bengals' high-powered passing attack. Higgins excelled as a fantasy superstar in this role previously.

Best of the rest:

21. Xavier Legette

22. Ja'Lynn Polk

23. Roman Wilson

24. MarShawn Lloyd

25. Malachi Corley

26. Michael Penix Jr.

27. Jaylen Wright

28. Audric Estime

29. Blake Corum

30. Braelon Allen