Coco Gauff has been nominated for the Athlete of the Year award at the People's Choice Awards, an award that honors the year's best athlete.

The 19-year-old had an excellent 2023, winning four titles, including her first Grand Slam at the US Open and also her first WTA 1000 at the Cincinnati Masters. She also clinched titles at the Washington Open and Aukland Open.

Gauff has been nominated alongside several exceptional sportspersons. This includes football legend Lionel Messi, gymnast Simone Biles, basketball stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Sabrina Ionescu, and Stephen Curry, and NFL star Travis Kelce.

Gauff was delighted by the nomination and shared her gratitude via an Instagram Story.

"Thanks for the nomination!," she wrote while sharing the post of her nomination.

Source- Coco Gauff's Instagram handle

The winner of the Athlete of the Year award will be decided by public votes. The ceremony will take place on February 18 and will be shown live on NBC and E!, and streamed on Peacock.

Coco Gauff begins 2024 by winning ASB Classic

Coco Gauff at the 2024 ASB Classic

Coco Gauff began the 2024 season on a high by winning her seventh career title at the ASB Classic. She successfully defended her title in Auckland by defeating 2023 WTA Comeback of the Year winner Elina Svitolina in the final.

In the first round, Gauff eased past compatriot Claire Liu 6-4, 6-2. She then proved too strong for teen sensation Brenda Fruhvirtova, winning 6-3, 6-0 to progress into the quarterfinals.

In the last eight, the reigning US Open champion defeated Varvara Gracheva with ease dropping just two games, winning 6-1, 6-1. The American was pitted against compatriot Emma Navarro in the semifinals and won 6-3, 6-1.

In the summit clash, Gauff started strong as she led 5-3 in the first set and even had two set points. However, Svitolina battled to force a decider, which the Ukrainian eventually won. This was the first time Gauff lost a set at the tournament in two years.

The World No. 4 then fought back to win the next two sets to win the match 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3. By doing so, she defended a title for the first time in her career.

Coco Gauff will next be seen at the 2024 Australian Open, where she is drawn against World No. 67 Anna Karolína Schmiedlová in the first round.