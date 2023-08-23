Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have welcomed their second child, a daughter named Adira River Ohanian.

Williams and Ohanian announced that they were expecting their second child in glamorous fashion at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this year. The 23-time Grand Slam champion chronicled her pregnancy journey on social media, even treating fans to a video that documented the joyous moment she and her family discovered they were expecting a baby girl for the second time.

Adira River is Williams and Ohanian's second child together, after their first-born daughter Olympia, who was born in September 2017.

On Tuesday, August 22, Serena Williams took to social media and shared a touching family photo, introducing their newest member.

"Adira River Williams," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Warm wishes poured in for the 23-time Grand Slam champion from the tennis community and beyond. Referring to the former World No. 1 as a "Queen," Iga Swiatek extended a heartfelt welcome to her newborn daughter.

"Congratulations Queen. Welcome baby girl!!" Swiatek commented.

Coco Gauff congratulated the 41-year-old on the birth of her second child.

"Congrats," Gauff posted with a heart emoji.

Celebrities such as supermodel Naomi Campbell, popstar Ciara and reality TV star Nene Leakes also conveyed their warm wishes to the American tennis legend.

Gauff further expressed her joy at the news, commenting with heart-eyes emojis, while Alycia Parks also joined in.

"Queennn," Parks comments with a heart emoji.

Taylor Townsend reshared the post on her own social media handle, sending her love to the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"Serena Williams you're the Greatest Mother Of All Time" - American's husband Alexis Ohanian shares heartfelt message after birth of their 2nd child

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian commemorated the birth of their second daughter Adira River Williams with a heartfelt message on social media. Ohanian expressed his profound gratitude towards Williams for her "incomparable" gift and affectionately labeled her the GMOAT (Greatest Mother Of All Time).

The 40-year-old also shared images of himself introducing their daughter Olympia to her new sibling and expressed his delight at the joyous moment.

"I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister," Alexis Ohanian's Instagram post read.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been in a relationship since 2015. The couple welcomed their first child - daughter Olympia - on September 1, 2017, two months before their wedding in November.

