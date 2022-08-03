"He is modelling how humanity is diminished and harmed when government places itself in the position of authority"- Louie Gohmert urges Joe Biden to ensure Novak Djokovic's participation in 2022 US Open

To help Novak Djokovic take part in the 2022 US Open, American congress representative Louie Gohmert has written a letter to President Joe Biden. Despite being included on the tournament's entry list, the Serb's chances of taking part in the tournament are currently slim at best due to his vaccination status.

To enter the US, non-citizens must be vaccinated against the coronavirus, something Djokovic has repeatedly stated that he was not willing to do. As it stands, he will not be permitted entry into the country to take part in any competition.

Louie Gohmert took to Twitter on Wednesday to give a glimpse of the letter he sent to President Biden in support of Djokovic.

Louie Gohmert @replouiegohmert #USOPEN The current vax mandate for foreign travelers to the US is anti-science & anti-American. It is the very vax Dr. Deborah Birx so eloquently told us last week that she KNEW would not “protect against infection” and was “overplayed” by health officials. @DjokerNole The current vax mandate for foreign travelers to the US is anti-science & anti-American. It is the very vax Dr. Deborah Birx so eloquently told us last week that she KNEW would not “protect against infection” and was “overplayed” by health officials. @DjokerNole #USOPEN https://t.co/8VIwwPfDkU

The politician wrote in his letter that the entire situation was an "unnecessary mandate" and claimed that denying Djokovic the opportunity to play at Flushing Meadows this year would be one of the many human casualties brought on by the "calloused mandate".

"Should you fail to dispense with this unnecessary mandate this summer, then the strong possibility exists that tennis great, Novak Djokovic, will once again be denied the opportunity to compete, which he has merited through his hard work, " Gohmert wrote.

"Should this unreasonable denial come to pass, then Mr. Djokovic will be a notable, high-profile addition to the ever-growing list of human casualties of your calloused mandate, including missed final goodbyes, weddings and funerals; lost educational and professional opportunities; and devastated relationships, just to name a few, " he further stated.

"The only thing standing in Novak Djokovic's way is your unscientific mandate" - Louie Gohmert to Joe Biden

Novak Djokovic with the 2022 Wimbledon trophy.

Louie Gohmert called Novak Djokovic "the perfect ambassador" and asserted that he is the ideal candidate for this unfavorable position as he has attained his status as one of tennis' greats despite being forced to deal with challenging circumstances beyond his control.

"In certain ways, Mr. Djokovic is a perfect ambassador, modeling how humanity is diminished and harmed when government places itself in the position of the authority that only the individual, in consultation with God and chosen others, should rightly occupy, " Gohmert wrote.

"He is perfect for this undesirable role because insomuch as it has depended on him, Mr. Djokovic has lived life by all metrics with extraordinary diligence and excellence, attaining his current status as one of tennis' all-time greats. He has attained this incredible status, in spite of tremendously difficult life circumstances outside of his control, " he added.

The congressman went on to state that Biden's "unscientific mandate" is the only thing keeping the Serb from reclaiming the top spot in the world through his participation in the US Open.

"This remarkable man has been well on his way, through his own relentless hard work and determination, to fulfilling his goal of becoming No. 1. regarding competition in the U.S. Open, it would seem that the only thing standing in his way is your unscientific mandate, " he wrote.

He ended his remarks by pleading with Joe Biden to stop impeding Novak Djokovic's aspirations and permit him, and other unvaccinated foreigners, to visit their country.

"Mr. President, it is time to stop unnecessarily thwarting dreams, those of Mr. Djokovic and all those law- abiding noncitizens around the world who want to travel to our nation, " Gohmert wrote.

