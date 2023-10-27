"Damian Lillard is very good" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to basketball star's 39-point debut for Milwaukee Bucks

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to Damian Lillard's impressive 39-point debut for the Milwaukee Bucks in their NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Thursday, October 26, Lillard played his first official NBA game for the Bucks. After being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers just last month, the guard made an impressive debut with the Bucks, shattering the record for most points scored.

Lillard captivated the Milwaukee crowd with an outstanding performance, scoring an impressive 39 points and contributing significantly to his team's thrilling 118-117 victory.

While posting the 39 points, the 33-year-old shot 9-of-20 from the field, including 4-for-12 from beyond the arc. Not only did he contribute offensively, but he also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four assists, and remarkably, committed zero turnovers to kick off the season.

Damian Lillard's remarkable performance not only secured a victory for the Bucks but also etched his name in the franchise's history books. His 39 points surpassed Terry Cummings' previous record of 34 points, which had stood since 1984.

"Damian Lillard is very good at basketball. #Bucks," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Starting Olympia in the hobby young" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows daughter's growing sports trading cards collection

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently showed off their daughter Olympia Ohanian's growing collection of sports trading cards.

Ohanian has, in the past, taken to social media to share his passion for the art of collecting sports trading cards. He meticulously acquires rare trading cards in mint condition and has amassed an impressive collection over the years.

The tech entrepreneur's collection boasts an extensive array of tennis cards, including cards of his wife Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Andy Roddick, and many others.

Recently, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share a picture of Olympia proudly displaying her impressive collection of sports trading cards. He also expressed his genuine excitement in supporting his six-year-old daughter in exploring and nurturing her newfound passion for collecting these trading cards.

"Starting @olympiaohanian in the hobby young," Serena Williams' husband captioned his Instagram story.

Previously, Alexis Ohanian had shared a picture of Olympia proudly displaying her impressive collection of Parkside Collectibles trading cards. In his post, the 40-year-old expressed his excitement about introducing Olympia to his cherished hobby of collecting sports trading cards.

"It begins... I'm getting Jr. into the hobby," Ohanian had posted on X (formerly Twitter).

