Daniil Medvedev playfully mentioned fellow competitor Casper Ruud in a social media post. The Russian posted a video from The Weeknd concert in Nice, France, and joked that Ruud was probably somewhere in the crowd.

Ruud, who is ranked 4th in the world, had a breakthrough season in 2023, winning a title on clay and reaching the quarterfinals and semifinals at Geneva and Italy respectively. The Dane also made the finals of the French Open.

The Weeknd is a popular Canadian singer-songwriter, who is known for his hit songs such as “Blinding Lights”, “Save Your Tears” and “Can’t Feel My Face”. He performed at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice on Saturday, July 22, as part of his After Hours World Tour.

Ruud is famously a diehard fan of The Weeknd and often attends the artist's concerts whenever he gets a chance. The Dane was previously seen singing and dancing at The Weeknd’s concert in Stockholm in June.

Medvedev shared a snippet from the Allianz Riviera stadium on his Instagram story on Saturday, July 22.

“I’m sure @casperruud was somewhere in the crowd 🤔 @theweeknd,” Medvedev wrote on Instagram.

Daniil Medvedev on Instagram

Ruud reshared Medvedev’s story on his own Instagram account and replied:

“I wish 🥺 enjoy @medved33.”

Casper Ruud on Instagram

Ruud was presumably unable to attend the concert because he was competing at the Swedish Open, where he will play Andrey Rublev in the final on Sunday, July 23. Ruud beat Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals on Saturday, while Rublev defeated Francisco Cerundolo. Rublev and Ruud have a 4-2 head-to-head record, with Rublev leading 3-0 on clay.

A look back at Daniil Medvedev's 2023 Wimbledon run

Daniil Medvedev in Wimbledon 2023

Daniil Medvedev recently reached the semifinals of Wimbledon for the first time in his career. The Russian defeated Arthur Fery, Adrian Mannarino, Jiri Lehecka, Marton Fucsovics, and Christopher Eubanks in his first five matches, dropping only three sets along the way. He then lost to World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals in straight sets.

Medvedev displayed his improved skills and confidence on grass, a surface he had previously struggled on. The Russian earned 720 ranking points at SW19 and maintained his position as World No. 3.

Medvedev proved to the world and to himself that he can compete with the best players on grass, but still has room for improvement on the surface. He will look to bounce back from his semifinal loss and prepare for the hard-court season, where he has had more success in the past.