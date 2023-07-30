Daniil Medvedev unveils first collection featuring his custom logo in collaboration with Lacoste ahead of US Open Series

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev recently revealed his new summer apparel collection from Lacoste, the French clothing brand that sponsors him. The collection features a unique logo designed by Medvedev himself, inspired by his passions for tennis and gaming.

In 2019, Medvedev entered into an agreement with Lacoste, and in 2020, the collaboration was extended until 2026 following his victory at the 2020 ATP 1000 Paris Masters.

As part of the collaboration with Lacoste, Medvedev unveiled his own signature logo earlier this year. The logo was publicly revealed during the Australian Open in January. Resembling a game controller, it is a symbol of Medvedev’s unorthodox and unpredictable playstyle on the court.

The partnership between Lacoste and Medvedev recently gained attention when Novak Djokovic's son Stefan was seen wearing limited-edition Lacoste-Medvedev sneakers at the post-match ceremony in Roland Garros.

Medvedev shared the news of his new collection on his official Twitter account on Sunday, July 30, and posted a picture of himself wearing a polo shirt and shorts from the collection.

“Loving the new line I will wear this summer!” Medvedev wrote on Twitter.

A look back at Daniil Medvedev's performance in Wimbledon 2023

Daniil Medvedev in Wimbledon 2023

Daniil Medvedev had a remarkable run at the grass-court Grand Slam, reaching his first semifinal at the All England Club. The Russian star, who won his maiden Major title at the US Open 2021, showed his versatility and adaptability on a surface that was not his favorite.

Medvedev started his campaign with a straight-sets win over British wild card Arthur Fery, who was making his debut in the main draw. He then faced a tough challenge from French veteran Adrian Mannarino in the second round, where he had to save two set points in the third set before prevailing in three sets.

In the third round, he cruised past Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in four sets, setting up a clash with Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

Lehecka, ranked 37th in the world, was one of the surprise packages of the tournament, having upset Sebastian Ofner and 19th seed Francisco Cerundolo in his previous matches. However, Medvedev was too strong for the 21-year-old, winning 6-4, 6-2 before Lehecka retired due to a back injury.

In the quarterfinals, Medvedev faced American Christopher Eubanks, who was playing in his first Wimbledon main draw. The 27-year-old had stunned fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and 13th seed Cameron Norrie en route to the last eight. Medvedev, however, got the better of the big server, winning 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 in a thrilling five-set contest.

In the semifinals, Medvedev faced Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz. The 20-year-old had stunned sixth seed Holger Rune and 38th seed Matteo Berrettini en route to the last four. Unfortunately, Daniil Medvedev was not able to overcome the young Spaniard, losing 3-6, 3-6, 3-6 in just over an hour and a half.

Alcaraz eventually went on to win the final against four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic.