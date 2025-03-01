Days after calling attention to Sudan, Boris Becker reveals why he stays out of politics: "You can only lose..."

In a surprising call for attention a few days ago, Boris Becker opened up about the plight of the Sudanese people and called it a "humanitarian crisis." However, more recently, the German tennis legend admitted why he chose to stay out of politics.

On Monday, February 24, Becker took to X to talk about Sudan. He wrote:

"When are we gonna talk about Sudan….By far the biggest humanitarian crisis today, yet nobody seems to notice! Yes, Sudan 🇸🇩 has natural resources in case rich countries want to make a deal !?!"

The Sudan crisis has displaced over 12.5 million people. Their already worsening existing challenges, including economic instability, climate disasters, and food shortages have also been impacted.

Half of the population—about 25 million people—need humanitarian aid. Women and children are particularly vulnerable, facing gender-based violence and lack of education. Many have fled to neighboring countries like Egypt and Chad.

More recently, however, the German tennis legend has continued to post about soccer and the NBA with no follow-up posts on politics. On one of his tweets about VFB Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, an X account asked Becker to "wake up," writing:

"Wake up Boris, what is going on politically right now and you are tweeting about football… my goodness" (translated from German)

In response, the 57-year-old wrote:

"I stay out of politics publicly! As an athlete you can only lose..." (translated from German)

Most of Becker's posts on social media, however, are about various sports. He has recently tweeted a lot about his favorite club Bayern Munich.

Boris Becker is a Bayern Munich fan and regularly talks about the German Bundesliga club on social media

Boris Becker is a Bayern Munich fan and recently attended their 125th-anniversary party, where he opened up about his love for the club.

"I've actually been a fan for over 40 years, almost 50 years. As a little boy in Leimen, my favourite club was not Karlsruhe or Stuttgart or Frankfurt, but always FC Bayern. That was of course due to players like Beckenbauer, Hoeneß and Breitner. And this love has remained to this day," Boris Becker said (via BILD).

He also regularly posts about them on social media. The tennis legend boasted about Munich having the most registered members of a football club along with Benfica. He also defended their coach Vincent Kompany, criticizing Jamie Carragher's take on the Belgian.

