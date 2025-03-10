Days after revealing suicidal thoughts & battle with depression, Federico Gomez embraces life with return to nature and sport

Federico Gomez had recently spoken about his battle with depression and his suicidal thoughts and has now shared a positive update of him embracing nature and sport in an attempt to feel better. Gomez is ranked 135 in the world and recently lost in the qualifiers of the ongoing BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Gomez had revealed last week, in a heartfelt Instagram post, that he was suffering from depression and often had suicidal thoughts. He spoke about how 2024 was the best year of his career, yet he was unhappy with himself as he continued to fight against the demons inside him.

Gomez, who turned pro in 2014, enjoyed his career’s best year on the Tour as he won three Challenger titles last year. Incidentally, all his wins came on clay as he won trophies in Milan, Trieste, and Guayaquil. He also claimed his first ATP win and played in the qualifying rounds of the US Open (2024) and Australian Open 2025.

"This may come as a surprise to many but 2024 was undoubtedly the best year of my tennis career, but in turn, the worst year personally," Gomez had mentioned on Instagram.

A week since his post, Gomez shared an update on Instagram that showed him embracing life as he returned to nature and sport. The 28-year-old put up a picture of a golf course and captioned it:

“Disconnect to reconnect 🔋🔌🪫”

Screengrab of Federico Gomez's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @fedegomez250

Meanwhile, Gomez's loss in the first round of the qualifiers came against USA’s Rudy Quan 4-6, 5-7. This comes two weeks after Federico Gomez lost to Learner Tien in the qualifiers for the Mexico Open.

Federico Gomez opens up about battling depression and how it affected his personal life

Federico Gomez’s post on Instagram last week, detailing his deteriorating mental health, caused shockwaves in the tennis circuit. It seemed surprising, especially since the Argentine was enjoying the most successful phase of his career.

"The last 6 months have been some of the hardest I've ever had to live as a human being. Living with thoughts of leaving tennis completely, of reallly questioning myself if all this is really worth it and even repeatedly suicidal thoughts of not wanting to live anymore and leave this world," an excerpt from Gomez's Instagram post read.

While he did not go into the complete details of the issues troubling him, he clarified that he was not seeking fame or anyone's sympathy.

"I don't write this looking for some minute of fame, but I do it so you know and understand that we all have internal struggles that we are living despite not being shown or hidden in the day to day,” he wrote.

Federico Gomez’s incredible run in 2024 has seen him climb to a career-high ranking of 133 and the Argentine will hope to capitalize on that this season.

