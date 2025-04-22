Days after upsetting Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune's mother Aneke sends a message about her son's glory

Holger Rune’s mother, Aneke, sent him a moving message days after his accomplishment against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Barcelona Open. She was appreciative of her son’s efforts across the week.

Ad

Rune clinched his fifth career title at the ATP 500 in Barcelona on Sunday, April 20. The Dane staged an inspired campaign, beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Sebastian Baez, defending champion Casper Ruud, and Karen Khachanov before crushing two-time champion Alcaraz 7-6(6), 6-2 in the final. With the win, he leveled his head-to-head record against the Spaniard to 2-2. The 21-year-old conceded just one set throughout the week.

Interestingly, Holger Rune’s run followed a couple of disappointing results at the Masters 1000 events in Miami and Monte-Carlo, where he crashed out in his opening matches. At the Monte-Carlo Masters, the 2023 finalist was forced to retire mid-match due to illness.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, before his Miami stint, Rune reached his fourth Masters 1000 final at Indian Wells, falling short against Jack Draper. The Dane couldn’t hide his heartbreak during his runner-up speech. At the time, his mother, Aneke, sent him an encouraging message, assuring him that he was on course for success.

"You are most definitely on the right track," she wrote on Instagram.

Rune’s mother was present in the stands when he snapped his two-year-long title drought in Barcelona this Sunday. Days later, she reflected on his progress with an endearing message:

Ad

"You absolutely shine Holger," she wrote, sharing highlights of their memorable week.

Ad

Following his glory at the ATP 500 event, Holger Rune re-entered the top 10 for the first time since April last year. The Dane, who has a career-high ranking of No. 4, is presently placed ninth in the world.

Holger Rune: "I am becoming a player capable of achieving significant victories again"

Holger Rune (R) pictured with Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Barcelona Open - Image Source: Getty

After his loss in the final of the 2024 Brisbane International, Holger Rune didn't reach a single tournament final for over a year. During this time, he reached seven semifinals, emerging unsuccessful each time.

Ad

He addressed turning the corner in Indian Wells during one of his press conferences in Barcelona.

"Since my performance in Indian Wells, I feel like I am becoming a player capable of achieving significant victories again," he said.

At Indian Wells, Rune defeated Corentin Moutet, Ugo Humbert, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tallon Griekspoor, and Daniil Medvedev before his loss to Jack Draper.

"I think I am pushing my opponents with great efficiency due to my high level of drive; this then allows me to change the pace with drop shots or alternate playing styles," he said.

Ad

About his return to the top 10, the 21-year-old added:

"Returning to the top 10 is proof of my improvement; it brings greater pressure, but also an extra motivation to keep working and continue controlling the matches as I am doing."

Holger Rune would look to build on his momentum at the Madrid Open, where he is the eighth seed. He starts his campaign against either Fabian Marozsan or Flavio Cobolli in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranjali P. Pranjali is a tennis journalist and content specialist at Sportskeeda, having been with the company for almost two years. With a Master's degree, she proudly embraces her inner "data nerd" and uses her expertise to analyze the stats that make tennis more exciting.



She keeps a tab on the players' press conferences and interviews to ensure she is up to date with the latest in the world of tennis. Pranjali has garnered over 10 million reads across her 1500+ articles and is the author of Sportskeeda's most-read tennis article to date.



While her childhood idol is Rafael Nadal, Pranjali acknowledges Novak Djokovic's supremacy as the GOAT when it comes to numbers and admires Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff for their diverse playing styles. When she is not deep in the tennis world, Pranjali unwinds with dancing, painting, and fashion, and also likes solving puzzles, quizzes, and complex math problems to keep her mind sharp. Know More