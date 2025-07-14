Days after Wimbledon heartbreak, Amanda Anisimova finds 'best' way to cope with emotional loss against Iga Swiatek

Amanda Anisimova had a crushing loss at the Wimbledon final, where she succumbed to Iga Swiatek's dominance and conceded her a double bagel victory. The American was heartbroken and broke down in tears right after the match, but received applause from the Centre Court crowd in honor of her remarkable run in the tournament.

Anisimova is currently enjoying a well-deserved break from the sport with her family in Florida to get over her loss. Her family was also present in the players' box throughout the tournament to show their support and played a pivotal role in shaping her tennis career.

The 23-year-old shared moments from her time with family and shared a picture of herself with her nephew Jackson on her Instagram stories. She said that her time with him is 'the best' she could ask for.

"The best few days off I could ask for," she wrote.

Amanda Anisimova celebrated with Jackson after her win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals by bringing her to the court during her on-court interview.

"I'm just super grateful that they flew in and got to experience this with me. It doesn't happen often, so it's just super special," she said.

Anisimova also informed the crowd that it was even more special to have Jackson with her as he would be turning 4 on the coming Thursday (July 10).

Amanda Anisimova gets emotional thanking her mother during Wimbledon runner-up speech

Amanda Anisimova was overcome with emotions as she gave a tearful thanks to her mother, Olga, for her contribution in her life. The American had lost her father in an unfortunate turn of events in 2019 when she was only 17, and since then only had her mother and sister as her guiding force amid many challenges.

She welled up with tears in her eyes as she addressed her success to her mother, while also showing gratitude to her for coming to watch her final match.

"My mom is the most selfless person I know, and she's done everything to get me to this point in my life. So, thank you for being here and breaking the superstition of flying in," she said.

The 23-year-old was in disbelief that she had come so far in her career after overcoming her struggles with mental health that led her to take a break from the sport for over 8 months.

