  Devout Christian Coco Gauff recommends which Bible is useful for people newer to studying The Word

Devout Christian Coco Gauff recommends which Bible is useful for people newer to studying The Word

By Nancy Singh
Modified Apr 21, 2025 18:38 GMT
Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty
American tennis player, Coco Gauff (Image via Getty)

Coco Gauff shared which Bible would be helpful for people who are new to studying the Word. The American tennis player is currently gearing up for the upcoming tournament of this season.

Gauff was last seen on the court on April 19, where she competed in the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. In this round, she squared off against Jasmine Paolini, who bested the American and qualified for the semifinals with a score of 6-4, 6-3. She is currently gearing up for the Madrid Open, which is slated to start on April 25.

Amid her preparations for the next tournaments, Gauff answered the questions she received about which Bible she uses. Sharing the picture of the NIV, The Woman's Study Bible, she said that she would highly recommend this book for the people who are new to reading the Word.

"Got some questions about which Bible I use. Highly recommend this one, especially those who are newer to studying the Word."
Coco Gauff&rsquo;s Instagram story
Coco Gauff’s Instagram story

Gauff recently received a special gift from her father, Corey, on the occasion of Easter. The latter sent a cute package on the special day, which included a flower bouquet, chocolates, and a card with an adorable message on it.

The tennis player shared a picture of this package and wrote:

"My dad🥲 is the best."

Coco Gauff made her feelings known about what keeps her grounded

In an on-court post-match interview at the Australian Open on January 17 after defeating Leylah Fernandez, Coco Gauff opened up about what keeps her grounded. The 20-year-old fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of staying humble despite winning incredible titles at such a young age.

Crediting her community for helping her stay grounded, she said:

"Definitely, my community. I grew up in Delray Beach and I've been involved in community volunteering... I grew up in the church, so I think when you just grow up in the community like that, you have no choice but to keep it grounded," Coco Gauff said.
She further opened up about how her community helps her feel grateful and fortunate about her career in tennis.

"The biggest thing I learned last year is just not to take anything for granted and just realize that this time is going to go by so fast. Hopefully, it doesn't feel like it in the moment, but I'm sure, like, 20 years from now, I'll be like, 'Dang, sometimes I wish I could go back.' So, I'm just trying to enjoy it while I'm here," she added.

Coco Gauff started her 2025 tennis career by competing at the Australian Open, where she couldn't advance further than the quarterfinal round.

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

