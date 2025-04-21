Devout Christian Coco Gauff recommends which Bible is useful for people newer to studying The Word

Coco Gauff shared which Bible would be helpful for people who are new to studying the Word. The American tennis player is currently gearing up for the upcoming tournament of this season.
Gauff was last seen on the court on April 19, where she competed in the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. In this round, she squared off against Jasmine Paolini, who bested the American and qualified for the semifinals with a score of 6-4, 6-3. She is currently gearing up for the Madrid Open, which is slated to start on April 25.
Amid her preparations for the next tournaments, Gauff answered the questions she received about which Bible she uses. Sharing the picture of the NIV, The Woman's Study Bible, she said that she would highly recommend this book for the people who are new to reading the Word.
"Got some questions about which Bible I use. Highly recommend this one, especially those who are newer to studying the Word."
Gauff recently received a special gift from her father, Corey, on the occasion of Easter. The latter sent a cute package on the special day, which included a flower bouquet, chocolates, and a card with an adorable message on it.
The tennis player shared a picture of this package and wrote:
"My dad🥲 is the best."
Coco Gauff made her feelings known about what keeps her grounded
In an on-court post-match interview at the Australian Open on January 17 after defeating Leylah Fernandez, Coco Gauff opened up about what keeps her grounded. The 20-year-old fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of staying humble despite winning incredible titles at such a young age.
Crediting her community for helping her stay grounded, she said:
"Definitely, my community. I grew up in Delray Beach and I've been involved in community volunteering... I grew up in the church, so I think when you just grow up in the community like that, you have no choice but to keep it grounded," Coco Gauff said.
She further opened up about how her community helps her feel grateful and fortunate about her career in tennis.
"The biggest thing I learned last year is just not to take anything for granted and just realize that this time is going to go by so fast. Hopefully, it doesn't feel like it in the moment, but I'm sure, like, 20 years from now, I'll be like, 'Dang, sometimes I wish I could go back.' So, I'm just trying to enjoy it while I'm here," she added.
Coco Gauff started her 2025 tennis career by competing at the Australian Open, where she couldn't advance further than the quarterfinal round.