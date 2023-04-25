Disparity between Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek's earnings likened to difference between ATP and WTA prize money by tennis journalist

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim has highlighted the disparity between Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek's earnings and likened that gap to the difference between the prize money given out by the ATP and WTA tours.

Tennis commentator David Law recently raised concerns about the difference in prize money between the ATP 500 Barcelona Open and the WTA 500 Stuttgart Open. While Barcelona Open winner Carlos Alcaraz won $527,344 (€477,000), Stuttgart Open champion Iga Swiatek only took home $114,976 (€104,000).

In response, tennis journalist Jon Wertheim stated that the WTA's new partnership with CVC Capital could help with reducing the financial disparity between the two tours.

However, he also questioned whether there should be similar discomfort regarding World No. 1 Iga Swiatek making only 20% of World No. 315 Naomi Osaka's $60 million in earnings.

"In theory CVC investment will help close that gap…Meant for discussion, not argument: is there (or should there be) similar discomfort that Naomi Osaka (No.315) will make $60m and Iga Swiatek (No.1) will make 20 percent of that?" Wertheim questioned.

Wertheim further added that while everyone supported the idea of equal prize money at combined events, tournaments held by the ATP and WTA separately are defined by their commercial value. This is the same factor that accounts for the vast difference between Osaka and Swiatek's earnings, according to him.

"My point…we’re all for equal prize money at combined events. And all for more combined events... But are two tours, that negotiate separately in the marketplace, marerially different from two players deemed to have different commercial values?" he tweeted.

Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim Megan Fernandez @MeganFernandez7 @jon_wertheim The value of this as a discussion is to use it as a mirror - what does it reflect about society? Probably less than it appears on the surface. Naomi’s English is better, she loves style and video games (relatable for the young demo), and has multi-ethnicity. @jon_wertheim The value of this as a discussion is to use it as a mirror - what does it reflect about society? Probably less than it appears on the surface. Naomi’s English is better, she loves style and video games (relatable for the young demo), and has multi-ethnicity. My point…we’re all for equal prize money at combined events. And all for more combined events... But are two tours, that negotiate separately in the marketplace, marerially different from two players deemed to have different commercial values? twitter.com/meganfernandez… My point…we’re all for equal prize money at combined events. And all for more combined events... But are two tours, that negotiate separately in the marketplace, marerially different from two players deemed to have different commercial values? twitter.com/meganfernandez…

A brief look at Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek's biggest endorsement deals

Iga Swiatek defeated Naomi Osaka in the 2022 Miami Open final

Known as one of the most marketable athletes in the world, Naomi Osaka was the eighth highest-paid athlete in endorsements alone in 2020. Nike has served as Osaka's apparel sponsor since 2019 with her rackets being supplied by Yonex.

The four-time Grand Slam champion serves as the brand ambassador for Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan and electronics manufacturer Citizen Watch. Alongside lucrative deals with Louis Vuitton and Tag Heuer watches, Osaka is also endorsed by Beats Electronics, PlayStation, Mastercard, Levi's and GoDaddy among others.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek has been sponsored by Roger Federer-backed Swiss company 'On' for her shoe and apparel needs since March 2023. Technifibre serves as Swiatek's racket sponsor. Her portfolio includes endorsement deals with energy drink company Red Bull and Chinese technology company Xiaomi.

The World No. 1 has maintained a strong partnership with Poland's biggest insurance company PZU since February 2021. She also serves as the brand ambassador for the Lexus division of Toyota as well as the Polish sports drink Oshee.

