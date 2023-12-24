Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal being depicted as villains on a Home Alone poster, with Carlos Alcaraz portrayed as the protagonist, has sparked hilarious reactions from tennis fans.

Amid the holiday season, the Tennis Channel spread some festive cheer by creatively transforming renowned tennis stars into beloved characters from iconic Christmas movies. One poster cleverly depicted Roger Federer as the centerpiece of 'The Fed Express,' a humorous spin on The Polar Express.

Additionally, Iga Swiatek was displayed as the main character in a poster for the film 'Elf.' Meanwhile, tennis power couples, Elina Svitolina with Gael Monfils and Paula Badosa with Stefanos Tsitsipas, graced the poster for the romantic comedy film, The Holiday.

However, it was the reimagined poster for Home Alone that piqued the interest of tennis fans in particular. It depicted Carlos Alcaraz in the role of the main character, originally played by Macaulay Culkin. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic and Rafael were hilariously shown as the thieves, who played the villains in the film.

One fan quipped that the fans of Djokovic and Nadal weren't going to appreciate the poster, as the movie's plot suggested that Alcaraz would eventually triumph over the famed duo.

"Djokovic and Nadal fans aren't going to like the implications of this poster," the fan joked.

Screengrab from Instagram

One fan expressed their amusement at the reimagined Home Alone poster.

"That Home Alone poster is so funny. Lol," the fan posted.

Another fan joked that with the Serb and Nadal as the thieves, they'd actually root for the villains in this adaptation.

"I'm rooting for the two old and sticky bandits!" the fan commented.

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Screengrab from Instagram

Screengrab from Instagram

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Expand Tweet

"While Novak Djokovic is still playing, Rafael Nadal will try until the end to play and win Slams" - Andrey Rublev

2019 Australian Open - Day 14

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have established one of the greatest rivalries in tennis history. The duo have locked horns in 59 tour-level encounters, with the Serb claiming a narrow 30-29 lead in their head-to-head record.

Nadal is set to make his long-awaited comeback to the tour at the upcoming Brisbane International. In a recent interview, Andrey Rublev disclosed that he wasn't surprised by the Spaniard's return, citing the competitive drive of players like the Spaniard and Djokovic.

The Russian also expressed his belief that Nadal would continue his pursuit of Grand Slam titles while the Serb was still active, and vice versa.

"I’m not surprised because I think he and Novak, those kind of players who are playing to leave a mark in the history of tennis; while Novak is still playing I think Rafa will try until the end to play and try to win slams," Rublev said, as quoted by The National

"And the same goes for Novak. If Rafael Nadal keeps playing and winning when he comes back, Novak will keep playing until the end. They are playing for different things," he added.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here