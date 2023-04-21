Participating alongside other players in the ATP's fun One Shot Challenge, Novak Djokovic turned pretty serious on the question of his dietary regime. He insisted that he had no plans to experiment with the same.

The key to the Serb's exemplary fitness is believed to be his diet. In 2011, he made certain changes to his lifestyle, went completely gluten-free, and transformed into a different tennis player.

Results followed immediately, with Djokovic winning 10 singles titles that season, including three Grand Slams, and finishing with a win-loss record of 70-6. The only other season where he won at least 10 tournaments was 2015 - 11 titles.

World No. 1 Djokovic, along with Diego Schwartzman, Grigor Dimitrov, Casper Rude, Holger Rune, John Isner, Ben Shelton, Jack Draper, and Borna Coric, were given 60 seconds each to answer a series of questions in a video released by the ATP recently.

While Djokovic was at his usual humorous best, he stopped joking as soon as he was asked if he wanted to try a new food item. Here's everything the 35-year-old said:

One new food item you want to try — "I'm not experimental with that"

One new hobby that you want to learn this year — "Playing an instrument"

One new place that you want to visit — "Bora Bora (French Polynesia)"

One tournament you want to win — "I've done it all (laughs). Sorry. Very humble. Sorry, let's go again. Well actually, it's okay. Any Grand Slam."

One concert he wants to go to — "[Long pause] Rolling Stones"

One person that he wants to meet — "Keanu Reeves"

Novak Djokovic to take on Dusan Lajovic in Srpska Open 2023 quarter-finals

2013 Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic skipped the Barcelona Open to participate in the 2023 Srpska Open (ATP 250 event) in Banja Luka. The top seed is set to square off against his compatriot and 70th-ranked Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals later today (April 21). This will be the third meeting between the two Serbian players, with Djokovic comfortably winning both the previous clashes.

In the second round, Djokovic rallied from a set down to defeat Frenchman Luca Van Assche 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2. After the match, the 22-time Grand Slam stated that the court in Banja Luka was "the slowest" that he had ever played on.

“It wasn’t easy. This would probably rank as the slowest court, slowest conditions I’ve ever played in, to be honest,” he said. "I couldn’t penetrate through the court. I couldn’t put any ball past him. He was on every single ball for a set-and-a-half until I started to get some rhythm going. I’m happy with the way I finished the match. Of course, I can always play better, but a win is a win.”

Dusan Lajovic, meanwhile, beat countryman Filip Krajinovic and France's Gregoire Barrere in his first two matches to reach the quarter-finals of the 2023 Srpska Open.

